Sébastien Gardillou — France
First coaching job: 1997, ASPTT Limoges (FRA)
Coaching France since: September 2024
Group E opponents: Poland (Arne Senstad), Faroe Islands (Claus Mogensen), Ukraine (Bohdan Panchenko)
Achievements as head coach:
When Sébastien Gardillou was appointed as France head coach in 2024, he had already spent some two decades working in various capacities with the country’s women’s national teams. After four years in club handball, he first signed with the federation as the women’s youth coach in 2001. Four years later, he became the video analyst of the senior team.
After a return to club handball in 2010 and coaching Metz Handball and OGC Nice, Gardillou joined the national team’s coaching staff under Olivier Krumbholz as an assistant in 2016 — the year that marked the start of a golden era. Under Krumbholz, France won Olympic (2020), world (2017, 2023) and European (2018) titles, and a range of other medals at major championships.
Krumbholz stepped down after France took silver at their home Olympics in Paris in 2024, and Gardillou was his natural successor. He led France to the semi-finals of the EHF EURO 2024 but lost the third-place match against Hungary. However, France did take bronze at the IHF World Championship last year, beating co-hosts Netherlands in overtime. France have been in all five EHF EURO semi-finals since 2016, and there is no reason why they cannot keep the streak going under Gardillou in 2026.