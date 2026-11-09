Suzana Lazović — Montenegro

First coaching job: 2024, Alba Féhérvar (HUN)

Coaching Montenegro since: August 2024

Group A opponents: Hungary (Vladimir Golovin), Iceland (Arnar Pétursson), Slovenia (Dragan Adžić)

Achievements as head coach:

8th place at Women’s EHF EURO 2024 with Montenegro

8th place at 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship with Montenegro

Heading into the 2024/25 season, Suzana Lazović had just started on the bench of Hungarian side Alba Féhérvar KC for her first job as head coach at a senior level, when an even bigger opportunity came her way. Bojana Popović had stepped down as head coach of the Montenegro national team after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games — and Lazović was destined to take over.

As a coach, Lazović’s experience was limited, having previously worked with youth teams in Montenegro and China. But as a player, she had seen it all, despite retiring at the age of 25 because of injuries. She won the EHF Champions League with Buducnost and took Olympic silver and EHF EURO gold with Montenegro, all in 2012. Lazović will be the only head coach at the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 who has won the European title as a player.

Under Lazović’s guidance, Montenegro placed eighth at both the EHF EURO in 2024 and the IHF World Championship last year. They clearly won their group in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers. Lazović will face Slovenia with fellow Montenegrin head coach Dragan Adžić in the last match of the preliminary round. Adžić was head coach of Buducnost for almost the entire time Lazović competed as a line player for the club.