Qualification Europe Phase 1, first leg:
Great Britain vs Kosovo
Wednesday 29 Oct, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
Cyprus vs Türkiye
Wednesday 29 Oct, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV
Latvia vs Luxembourg
Saturday 1 November, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV
Qualification Europe Phase 1, second leg:
Kosovo vs Great Britain
Sunday 2 November, 17:15 CET, live on EHFTV
Türkiye vs Cyprus
Sunday 2 November, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
Luxembourg vs Latvia
Sunday 2 November, 18:30 CET, live on EHFTV
The aggregate winner of each pair will secure their place for Qualification Europe Phase 2, scheduled for March 2026, when a total of 16 nations will compete on the long road to the 2027 IHF Men’s World Championship. The final phase of the qualification in May 2026 will decide Europe’s line-up for the final tournament in Germany.
A total of 32 teams will take the stage for the 30th edition of the IHF Men’s World Championship.
Photos © Nikolle QUNI (main), Latvian Handball Federation (in-text)