Six Respect Your Talent alumni to feature at Poland/Sweden 2023

The ”Respect Your Talent” programme, launched by the European Handball Federation in 2019, has already been starting to yield excellent results, as its alumni have been getting more and more time on the court in major senior tournaments, in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

While 11 alumni of the programme - which promotes the holistic development of talented players, both on and off the handball court, addressing topics such as dual career, anti-doping, mental fitness, media and sports law - were on the court at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, several are also on the court for the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship in Poland and Sweden.

In total, six ”Respect Your Talent” alumni will take to the court at Poland/Sweden 2023, with two players from Portugal and one each from Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro and Croatia each featuring prominently for their squads during the competition.