Six things to watch as group phase nears end

Still, there are some questions to be answered and pivotal matches to be played in the last two rounds of the group phase, which will deliver the play-off and quarter-final picture, with teams learning what they need to do to earn that coveted EHF FINAL4 berth.

Two spots taken, two spots open for direct quarter-final entry

It is a privilege of the top two teams in both groups to skip the play-offs and advance to the quarter-finals directly. While CSM Bucuresti and Vipers Kristiansand sealed their places from group A, the race in group B is still open: Metz Handball lead with 21 points, but could at least mathematically still be overtaken by two of their three followers on 18 points: Györi Audi ETO KC, Team Esbjerg and CS Rapid Bucuresti.

In the upcoming round 13, Rapid visit Metz on Saturday at 18:00 CET, while Esbjerg and Györ are set to face off in the concluding round 14. Esbjerg hold the tie-breaker against Rapid (a 34:32 loss and a 35:30 win), while the Romanian champions are ahead of Györ (a 32:30 loss and a 30:27 win)

Who is going to join the play-offs from group A?

The play-off battle is still very tight in group A, while there is only one place left in group B, where Turkish champions Kastamonu and Norwegian team Storhamar will be battling for the last play-off place. Storhamar need a single point to go through if Kastamonu win their last two matches against Györ and Buducnost, a hefty challenge for a side that has won only once in 26 games in the European premium competition.

In group A, however, things look truly exciting. Most are the only eliminated side, as four teams battle for the last three remaining places. Third-place Odense are virtually through, with a four-point advantage over seventh-place Krim and a game against Most following. Between FTC in fourth and Krim are separated by only a point, so the Hungarian side, Brest Bretagne Handball (11 points), SG BBM Bietigheim and Krim Mercator Ljubljana (both on 10 points) will be giving it their all. Krim have the toughest schedule, though, finishing off the group phase with games against CSM Bucuresti and Vipers Kristiansand.