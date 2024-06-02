FF4BUD24

Sixth time for Györ or first for Bietigheim?

02 June 2024, 09:45

The Golden Road to Budapest will have its final stop on Sunday, as the 10th anniversary edition of the EHF FINAL4 Women will conclude with a final for the ages. Györi Audi ETO KC, the most decorated team in the history of the competition, face rookies SG BBM Bietigheim, the dark horses of the season, in the last act.

Györ aim to secure their sixth trophy, but Bietigheim’s coach, Jakob Vestergaard, knows a thing or two about finals, having already secured the trophy twice, with Viborg HK.

In the first match of the day, Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball, the two teams which lost the semi-finals, play for the consolation prize, third place.

FINAL

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Sunday 2 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Györ are in the final of the EHF Champions League Women for the 10th time in history, having won five titles and lost the last act four times
  • Bietigheim are the first German team ever to secure a place in the last act of the EHF Champions League Women, having lost only one of their last five matches in the knockout phase of the competition
  • Györ’s coach, Per Johansson, has never been in the final of the European premium competition, while Bietigheim’s coach, Jakob Vestergaard, won with Viborg HK in 2009 and 2010
  • Bietigheim have lost eight matches so far this season, becoming the first team to ever seal the finals berth with this number of losses, while Györ have conceded four losses to date
  • Bietigheim’s goalkeeper, Gabriela Moreschi, has the largest number of saves in the competition this season, 210, with an overall saving efficiency of 32.2 per cent
  • Györ have won all the four mutual matches played between the two sides, including two wins in the group phase this season: 34:26 in Bietigheim and 31:29 on their home court
  • since the introduction of the current format of the EHF FINAL4, Györ have played six finals, winning four and losing only two

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Sunday 2 June, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Esbjerg are the only team in the history of the competition to play more than two matches and lose all of them in the EHF FINAL4. They are currently sitting at five losses in a row
  • Metz have also lost all the three semi-finals they played and have a record of one win and four losses at the EHF FINAL4
  • Metz line player Sarah Bouktit is one of five players to score in triple digits this season. After the semi-final Bouktit has reached 100 goals, but trails Vipers right back Anna Vykahireva by 13 in the top goal scorer standings
  • this will be Jesper Jensen’s last match on Esbjerg’s bench before he leaves to focus on the Danish national team. He will be replaced by Swede Tomas Axnér
  • the two sides have also met this season in the group phase, sharing the home wins, 29:27 for Esbjerg and 36:31 for Metz

Photos © Kolektiff Images

