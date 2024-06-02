Sixth time for Györ or first for Bietigheim?

Györ aim to secure their sixth trophy, but Bietigheim’s coach, Jakob Vestergaard, knows a thing or two about finals, having already secured the trophy twice, with Viborg HK.

In the first match of the day, Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball, the two teams which lost the semi-finals, play for the consolation prize, third place.

FINAL

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Sunday 2 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV