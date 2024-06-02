Sixth time for Györ or first for Bietigheim?

Györ aim to secure their sixth trophy, but Bietigheim’s coach, Jakob Vestergaard, knows a thing or two about finals, having already secured the trophy twice, with Viborg HK.
In the first match of the day, Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball, the two teams which lost the semi-finals, play for the consolation prize, third place.
FINAL
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Sunday 2 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Györ are in the final of the EHF Champions League Women for the 10th time in history, having won five titles and lost the last act four times
- Bietigheim are the first German team ever to secure a place in the last act of the EHF Champions League Women, having lost only one of their last five matches in the knockout phase of the competition
- Györ’s coach, Per Johansson, has never been in the final of the European premium competition, while Bietigheim’s coach, Jakob Vestergaard, won with Viborg HK in 2009 and 2010
- Bietigheim have lost eight matches so far this season, becoming the first team to ever seal the finals berth with this number of losses, while Györ have conceded four losses to date
- Bietigheim’s goalkeeper, Gabriela Moreschi, has the largest number of saves in the competition this season, 210, with an overall saving efficiency of 32.2 per cent
- Györ have won all the four mutual matches played between the two sides, including two wins in the group phase this season: 34:26 in Bietigheim and 31:29 on their home court
- since the introduction of the current format of the EHF FINAL4, Györ have played six finals, winning four and losing only two