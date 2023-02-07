Skanderborg-Aarhus proceed as Aguas Santas surprise

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs HC Motor (UKR) 32:24 (18:10)

Füchse kept their clean record with their seventh victory, while Motor back Ihor Turchenko remains on top of the season’s overall scorer list with now 57 goals. But even his 12 goals were not enough to endanger Berlin on Tuesday.

The German side were boosted by 11 saves from goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev in the first half, which were the key for the decisive 18:10 lead at the break, then by the overall 11 goals from newly crowned Danish world champions Jacob Holm. After their first and only double-figure advantage at 20:10, Berlin decelerated, coach Jaron Siewert gave playing time to his young guns, and Max Beneke paid him back with five goals.

Motor remain on three points, but the gap to Eurofarm Pelister in fourth position is still only two points.

Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 28:25 (14:14)

One draw (against Motor) was Aguas Santas’ only positive outcome in the first six rounds. On Tuesday night, the Portuguese side struck against Bidasoa Irun.

Afonso Vilhena, Joao Pedro Morais and Francisco Magalhaes scored six goals each and goalkeeper Alexandre Carvalho saved 13 shots for the victorious hosts, who were ahead only twice in the first half. Aguas Santas gained their first advantage after the break minute 49 — but from the score of 23:22 on, the Portuguese side did not let the lead slip in a defence-orientated match.

When Vilhena netted for 27:24 and Irun missed their next two chances, the first win for the home team was sealed. With three points in their account, Aguas Santas are equal with Motor, while Irun (still on seven points) missed a huge step towards the knockout stage.

