Sleeping giant Györ wakes up to earn another win

Experience and star players were the main difference between Györ and Storhamar in Sunday's afternoon round 5 match. Debutant Storhamar was keeping a close distance to the Hungarian champions in the first half, having a fortress-like defence backed by the performance of Eli Marie Raasok. Only Silje Margaretha Solberg's goalkeeping performance on the other side kept them from a possible lead.

Storhamar could not keep up with Györ in the second half, who made a 6:0 run right at the start which was decisive for the match as the Hungarian engines started to work at full speed, earning their fourth win of the season.