Sleeping giant Györ wakes up to earn another win
Experience and star players were the main difference between Györ and Storhamar in Sunday's afternoon round 5 match. Debutant Storhamar was keeping a close distance to the Hungarian champions in the first half, having a fortress-like defence backed by the performance of Eli Marie Raasok. Only Silje Margaretha Solberg's goalkeeping performance on the other side kept them from a possible lead.
Storhamar could not keep up with Györ in the second half, who made a 6:0 run right at the start which was decisive for the match as the Hungarian engines started to work at full speed, earning their fourth win of the season.
GROUP B
Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) - Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 35:21 (14:15)
- at the start of the game, it seemed Györ was determined to get another win after a 3-0 run, having in the match a five-goal difference (7:12)
- Eli Marie Raasok was the hero of the home team, having a few consecutive saves and allowing her team to catch up (12:13)
- The Hungarian team had a problem with attack efficiency and could not take advantage of the amazing performance by Silje Margaretha Solberg; Györ's goalkeeper saved 12 times out of 25 attempts in the first half
- the good second-half opening showed that Györ woke up and with six consecutive goals had their biggest lead in the game, by seven goals; the 10-goal mark was hit in the 52nd minute
- debutant Storhamar were trying to get back in the game, but with less experience and more quality opponents, they had to accept their third defeat in the season
- the best player of the match was arguably Silje Margaretha Solberg, she stopped Storhamar's 18 attacks for a 52 per cent efficiency
Teamwork
Györ seemed to have a slower start to the season, despite being defeated only by Metz in round 3 of the EHF Champions League Women. The same was in Storhamar as the home team was keeping up with the set pace and trailed by one at half-time. However, teamwork was shown in the second half as every player went in full effort to score as many goals as possible. Individually they might be one of the best players in the competition, but in Norway, they proved what the word team means. All 12 players from Györ scored at least once in the game and both goalkeepers had their amount of saves in a 35:21 win.
We are very happy with today's match. Even with the problems we got in the first half, I think we were playing well. But Eli Marie (Raasok) did a good match in the goal, and we did miss some clear chances. That they were so close to us in the first half didn’t stress us at all. In the second half we played better, we fixed our defence much better, and our goalkeepers were also really amazing today.
I think the first half was good. It was a good experience. In the second half Györ was really good, and Ana Gros was amazing. It was a difficult second half for us. I am proud of my team because we did much great in the first half.