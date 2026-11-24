The Slovak Handball Federation’s women’s sport manifesto
We are women. And our strength crosses every border.
There is power in our names and fire in our hearts.
Femininity is strength. Proud, free, steadfast.
We grow stronger every day, in every moment.
Every fall teaches us to rise faster.
Our limits are there to be pushed.
Being strong is our choice — and we make it.
When others fear the heights, we aim higher still.
We walk together, and we stand firm for one another.
We are ready. Here and now.
“A very strong idea and a huge boost for the dressing room”
The Women’s EHF EURO 2026 begins on 3 December and concludes on 20 December. Slovakia play their opening match on 4 December, and will face Serbia, Sweden and Germany in the preliminary round.
24 teams will contest the event, with Poland, Romania, Czechia and Türkiye acting as Slovakia’s co-hosts. Tickets are on sale now and Black Friday sales are underway — buy one ticket, get a second free — until 30 November.
“It’s a very strong idea and a huge boost for the dressing room,” concludes Slovakia team captain Kristína Pastorková regarding the manifesto.
“When you’re sitting there before a match in front of your own family and friends, you feel the pressure. Each of us only has to read the line that means the most to her, and it gives her strength.”
all photos © Slovak Handball Federation