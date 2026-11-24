“I think it sums us up at this championship: We play for one another, and we want to show the attractive handball we stand for,” says Vargová of her favourite line.

The manifesto was inspired by the official song of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026, “Watch Me Win,” which is written and performed by Celeste Buckingham.

“The idea behind the lyrics became part of something much bigger than me or any of us. That’s why the song had to be called ‘Watch Me Win.’ It isn’t only about a match or a championship — it’s also about how we win in life,” says Buckingham.

The 10-line manifesto celebrates women, especially strength, and is printed on the lower left of each jersey. Deliberately, no particular sport is named in the manifesto, and the language is all affirmative.

IOC member and Vice-President of the Slovak Olympic and Sports Committee Danka Hrbeková confirmed the manifesto’s appeal beyond handball:

“The text moved me on many levels — as an athlete and as a woman. I read it again and again and felt enormous strength in it. The line that resonated with me most was that we grow stronger every day, in every moment.”