Slovakian and Spanish sides progress to semi-final

Both legs of an all-Turkish tie between Antalya Konyaalti BSK and Izmir BSB SK have been postponed due to the recent earthquake in Turkey, and they will be held on 1 and 5 March.

in a Spanish derby, Elche took a victory away at Motive.co Gijon 24:20 after winning the first leg last week with nearly the same score, 25:20

Atletico lost 21:24 to their Portuguese rivals Madeira Andebol SAD at home, but progress thanks to a 30:26 win in the first leg

Michalovce lost 25:29 at Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw in Poland, but won 62:54 on aggregate and go through

Malgorzata Trawczynska scored nine goals for Jaroslaw in that match, while her teammate Weronika Kordowiecka made 14 saves for a 37 per cent save efficiency

in the semi-finals, Elche will face Atletico in another Spanish derby, while Michalovce will meet the winner of the Turkish clash. The games will be played on 18/19 and 25/26 March

Atletico weather the storm

Following a four-goal away victory last week, Atletico Guardes were favoured to win a duel against Madeira. However, the Portuguese team managed to improve and fought very hard in Spain, putting their rivals under a big pressure.

After a low-scoring first half, Madeira were in front 9:7, as their goalkeeper Isabel Gois stood like a wall. And by the 43rd minute, the visitors extended their lead to 16:11, and it was a gap which could see them through.

However, Atletico weathered the storm, as Sandra Marques scored almost a half of their goals (10). In the end, Madeira claimed a 24:21 victory, but the Spanish team won 51:50 on aggregate and went through.