Slovenia and Spain favourites in Azerbaijan semi-finals

Slovenia and Spain topped groups A and B respectively to progress, while Lithuania and the Faroe Islands were second to set up their semi-final clashes.

SEMI-FINALS

Lithuania vs Spain

Saturday 12 August, 14:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Spain showed their class in the preliminary round, winning all four games. They scored 141 goals and conceded just 57 for a goal difference of +84

the Spanish team won all their games by a margin of at least 20 goals. Right back Estitxu Rodriguez is their top scorer so far, netting 17 in total

Spain were third at the W17 EHF Championship in Lithuania in 2021

Lithuania beat Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Azerbaijan in the preliminary round, but lost 28:33 to Slovenia to come second in the group

Left back Gabija Pilikauskaite is the competition's top scorer, with a huge 48 goals so far - almost a third of her team's total of 152

Lithuania's best result at a W17 EHF Championship is second, in their home tournament in 2017

Slovenia vs Faroe Islands

Saturday 12 August, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Slovenia defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Lithuania to book their spot in the semi-finals. Their biggest win was a huge 58:6 victory against the hosts

with 162 goals scored, Slovenia have the second-best attack in the competition behind Bosnia and Herzegovina (163)

right wing Elena Erceg is Slovenia's top scorer. She has netted 29 times, making her the third-best scorer in the tournament

while Slovenia won the W17 EHF Championship in North Macedonia in 2017, the Faroe Islands' best performance is third in 2021 at the W17 EHF Championship in Georgia

in this tournament, the Faroes beat Greece and Israel before drawing 24:24 with Luxembourg, and losing 18:38 to Spain

two Faroese players have scored more than 20 goals so far - Silja Geirsdóttir Eystberg (23) and Rakul Borgarlíð Joensen (21)

