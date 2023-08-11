Slovenia and Spain favourites in Azerbaijan semi-finals
After an exciting preliminary round at the Women's 17 EHF Championship in Azerbaijan, Slovenia, Spain, Lithuania and the Faroe Islands have booked their spots in the semi-finals.
Slovenia and Spain topped groups A and B respectively to progress, while Lithuania and the Faroe Islands were second to set up their semi-final clashes.
SEMI-FINALS
Lithuania vs Spain
Saturday 12 August, 14:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Spain showed their class in the preliminary round, winning all four games. They scored 141 goals and conceded just 57 for a goal difference of +84
- the Spanish team won all their games by a margin of at least 20 goals. Right back Estitxu Rodriguez is their top scorer so far, netting 17 in total
- Spain were third at the W17 EHF Championship in Lithuania in 2021
- Lithuania beat Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Azerbaijan in the preliminary round, but lost 28:33 to Slovenia to come second in the group
- Left back Gabija Pilikauskaite is the competition's top scorer, with a huge 48 goals so far - almost a third of her team's total of 152
- Lithuania's best result at a W17 EHF Championship is second, in their home tournament in 2017
Slovenia vs Faroe Islands
Saturday 12 August, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Slovenia defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Lithuania to book their spot in the semi-finals. Their biggest win was a huge 58:6 victory against the hosts
- with 162 goals scored, Slovenia have the second-best attack in the competition behind Bosnia and Herzegovina (163)
- right wing Elena Erceg is Slovenia's top scorer. She has netted 29 times, making her the third-best scorer in the tournament
- while Slovenia won the W17 EHF Championship in North Macedonia in 2017, the Faroe Islands' best performance is third in 2021 at the W17 EHF Championship in Georgia
- in this tournament, the Faroes beat Greece and Israel before drawing 24:24 with Luxembourg, and losing 18:38 to Spain
- two Faroese players have scored more than 20 goals so far - Silja Geirsdóttir Eystberg (23) and Rakul Borgarlíð Joensen (21)
Photo © Ayaz.az