Slovenia's Lah and Sok to whistle EHF FINAL4 final

Slovenia's Bojan Lah and David Sok will referee the final on Sunday 18 June. The pair have whistled a number of Machineseeker EHF Champions League matches this season, including the second leg of the quarter-finals between Barlinek Industria Kielce and Telekom Veszprém.

They were also the referees for the semi-final of the Men's EHF EURO 2022 between France and Sweden.

Icelanders Jonas Eliasson and Anton Palsson will oversee the first semi-final, between SC Magdeburg and Barça, while Czech duo Vaclav Horacek and Jiri Novotny are whistling the second semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Kielce.

Norwegians Lars Jorum and Havard Kleven are nominated for the placement match that will decide this year's bronze medallists.

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 takes place in Cologne on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June 2023.

Nominated referees and delegates for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023

SEMI-FINAL 1

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Barça (ESP)

Saturday 17 June, 15:15 CEST

Referees: Jonas Eliasson/Anton Palsson (Iceland)

Delegates: Jan Kampman (Denmark, EHF Competitions Commission) and Marco Trespidi (Italy, EHF Beach Handball Commission)

SEMI-FINAL 2

Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs Barlinek Industria Kielce (POL)

Saturday 17 June, 18:00 CEST

Referees: Vaclav Horacek/Jiri Novotny (Czech Republic)

Delegates: Helmut Wille (Austria, EHF Delegate) and Oyvind Togstad (Norway, EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Loser semi-final 1 vs loser semi-final 2

Sunday 18 June, 15:15 CEST

Referees: Lars Jorum/Havard Kleven (Norway)

FINAL

Winner semi-final 1 vs winner semi-final 2

Sunday 18 June, 18:00 CEST

Referees: Bojan Lah/David Sok (Slovenia)

Photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff