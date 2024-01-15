However, once Slovenia took over the lead in the 46th minute, Uros Zorman’s squad grew in confidence and with Urban Lesjak's fantastic saves in the final minutes, Slovenia defied the odds and stopped the 2020 bronze medallists from taking the group win.

Norway progress to the main round after Poland’s earlier victory over the Faroe Islands, but take zero points with them.

Norway vs Slovenia 27:28 (17:17)