Slovenia shock Norway to take maximum points to main round
In the blockbuster tie of Men’s EHF EURO 2024 group D, Norway and Slovenia played an extremely tight match with both teams vying for the chance to take two points in the main round.
Every win is a boost for us, especially when you play against better ranking opponent that will surely bring something special. I would like to say that we would celebrate half an hour and then we will start to think about opponents and I don't want to sound too euphoric because when we are having a good day we can play anyone, but when we don't we have problems.
A lot of things happened in this match, I felt like we had the control over it when we had the chance to get up to comfortable leads, we missed and that's when Slovenia came back in the last 10 to 15 minutes and they had the momentum. We have not performed 100 per cent this championship, we also know that and we need to find a higher level.