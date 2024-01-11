Slovenia spoil the Faroese party in Berlin
The opening match at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin truly delivered as the experienced Slovenia and the tricky debutants from the Faroe Islands played a close match until late in the second half.
We felt we were really good and played what we prepared in the opening 45 minutes, but in the last 15 minutes they just dominated the match.
It was a really difficult game today and we knew that it won't be easy, they are a really good team, but we have some tournaments behind us and we didn't start like we wanted. We were nervous or something, but it's not so easy as you see this atmosphere and everything the fans, the game and you are still nervous from the first day.