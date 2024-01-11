Slovenia spoil the Faroese party in Berlin

Faroese making themselves heard on their European bow

Despite the disappointing result on their first-ever match at a major tournament, the Faroe Islands' fans breathed as one and supported their favourites until the final whistle and celebrated each and every goal to the maximum.

With 5,000 Faroese present in the stands, which is around 10 per cent of their whole population, it is fair to say that the Faroese love handball and they will definitely be present until the end of their maiden European journey.

Photos © Axel Heimken / kolektiff