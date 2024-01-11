Review

Slovenia spoil the Faroese party in Berlin

The opening match at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin truly delivered as the experienced Slovenia and the tricky debutants from the Faroe Islands played a close match until late in the second half.

However, once the flamboyant Miha Zarabec stepped on the court after the first half break and took the destiny of Slovenia's attacks in his hands, his side established control over the match and took a three-goal lead going in the final 15 minutes. That set up the foundation to secure an important win and opening two points for Slovenia in group D at the Men's EHF EURO 2024.

GROUP D

Slovenia vs Faroe Islands 33:29 (13:13)

  • the match was a clash of different playing styles as Slovenia favoured patient attacks, while the Faroe Islands looked to use the pace of their line players to score
  • the Faroese wonderkid, Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, scored nine goals, played a key role in attack and was the top scorer of the match
  • experienced left back Borut Mackovsek played an important role for Slovenia and scored four goals from as many attempts
  • Klemen Ferlin displayed a solid performance between the posts for Slovenia by recording 11 saves accompanied by 28 save percentage
  • the right wing, Hákun West av Teigum scored eight goals from 10 attempts and was chosen as the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos, by the fans

We felt we were really good and played what we prepared in the opening 45 minutes, but in the last 15 minutes they just dominated the match.
Hákun West av Teigum
Right wing, Faroe Islands

Faroese making themselves heard on their European bow

Despite the disappointing result on their first-ever match at a major tournament, the Faroe Islands' fans breathed as one and supported their favourites until the final whistle and celebrated each and every goal to the maximum.

With 5,000 Faroese present in the stands, which is around 10 per cent of their whole population, it is fair to say that the Faroese love handball and they will definitely be present until the end of their maiden European journey.

 

Photos © Axel Heimken / kolektiff

It was a really difficult game today and we knew that it won't be easy, they are a really good team, but we have some tournaments behind us and we didn't start like we wanted. We were nervous or something, but it's not so easy as you see this atmosphere and everything the fans, the game and you are still nervous from the first day.
Miha Zarabec
Centre back, Slovenia
