SEMI-FINAL

Top scorers: Luka Kresal 5/14 (SLO), Lukas Laursen 4/6 (DEN)

Players of the Match: Mai Miklavčič (SLO), Kale Møller (DEN)

Both teams arrived in the semi-finals unbeaten, but after an evenly contested opening half, Slovenia completely took control after the break. Slovenia made a better start, with Erčulj and Ajšič helping their side edge ahead 3:2. Denmark soon settled into their attacking rhythm. Lukas Laursen converted all three of his first-half attempts to lead the Scandinavian side to a 6:4 advantage after 14 minutes. The momentum shifted before half-time. Slovenia responded with a 4:0 run, fuelled by goalkeeper Kamenica, who denied Denmark from the seven-metre line twice. The defensive resilience allowed Marko Šibila's team to overturn the deficit and head into the dressing room with a narrow 11:10 lead.

At the beginning of the second half, Slovenia raised the intensity at both ends of the court, limiting Denmark to just five goals during a decisive 15-minute spell. Luka Kresal led the attack as Slovenia gradually pulled away, opening up a six-goal cushion by the 46th minute. Denmark attempted to turn the tide by switching to a seven-on-six attack, but Slovenia had the perfect answer in goal. Mai Miklavčič produced save after save to frustrate the Danish offence. The final whistle confirmed a dominant 26:17 victory, extending Slovenia's unbeaten run to seven matches and sending them into the M18 EHF EURO 2026 final, where they will face Germany for the European title.