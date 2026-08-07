Slovenia storm into M18 EHF EURO final with commanding win over Denmark

Slovenia storm into M18 EHF EURO final with commanding win over Denmark

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European Handball Federation
07 August 2026, 21:30

Slovenia booked their place in the final of the Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 after a superb second-half display secured a convincing 26:17 victory over Denmark at Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade on Friday evening. Inspired by an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Mai Miklavčič, who finished the match with 14 saves and an impressive 47 per cent save efficiency, Slovenia extended their perfect run at the championship and will face Germany in Sunday's final.

  • Slovenia reached the M18 EHF EURO 2026 final after defeating Denmark 26:17 and will meet Germany in Sunday's gold-medal match (19:30 CEST)
  • The victory was Slovenia's seventh in as many matches, making them the only team to enter the final with a perfect record
  • Goalkeepers stole the spotlight in the semi-final. Slovenia's Mai Miklavčič and Denmark's Kale Møller who were both named Players of the match
  • Fifteen-year-old Gal Rapotec, the youngest player on the court, scored twice and once again showcased the depth of Slovenia's emerging generation
  • Slovenia became the first team to hold Denmark below 20 goals at the tournament. The last Slovenian victory over Denmark at M18 EURO level came in 2016
  • Denmark, silver medallists at the 2024 M18 EHF EURO, will now face Spain in Sunday's bronze-medal match.
  • The bronze-medal match is scheduled for 17:00 CEST, while the final throws off at 19:30 CEST, with both games taking place at Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade

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SEMI-FINAL

Denmark vs Slovenia 17:26 (10:11)

Top scorers: Luka Kresal 5/14 (SLO), Lukas Laursen 4/6 (DEN)
Players of the Match: Mai Miklavčič (SLO), Kale Møller (DEN)

Both teams arrived in the semi-finals unbeaten, but after an evenly contested opening half, Slovenia completely took control after the break. Slovenia made a better start, with Erčulj and Ajšič helping their side edge ahead 3:2. Denmark soon settled into their attacking rhythm. Lukas Laursen converted all three of his first-half attempts to lead the Scandinavian side to a 6:4 advantage after 14 minutes. The momentum shifted before half-time. Slovenia responded with a 4:0 run, fuelled by goalkeeper Kamenica, who denied Denmark from the seven-metre line twice. The defensive resilience allowed Marko Šibila's team to overturn the deficit and head into the dressing room with a narrow 11:10 lead.

At the beginning of the second half, Slovenia raised the intensity at both ends of the court, limiting Denmark to just five goals during a decisive 15-minute spell. Luka Kresal led the attack as Slovenia gradually pulled away, opening up a six-goal cushion by the 46th minute. Denmark attempted to turn the tide by switching to a seven-on-six attack, but Slovenia had the perfect answer in goal. Mai Miklavčič produced save after save to frustrate the Danish offence. The final whistle confirmed a dominant 26:17 victory, extending Slovenia's unbeaten run to seven matches and sending them into the M18 EHF EURO 2026 final, where they will face Germany for the European title.

 

 

 

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DEN Vs SLO 7 8 2026 Maja Nastic 108
DEN Vs SLO 7 8 2026 Maja Nastic 95
DEN Vs SLO 7 8 2026 Maja Nastic 42
DEN Vs SLO 7 8 2026 Maja Nastic 54
DEN Vs SLO 7 8 2026 Maja Nastic 21
DEN Vs SLO 7 8 2026 Maja Nastic 71
DEN Vs SLO 7 8 2026 Maja Nastic 44
DEN Vs SLO 7 8 2026 Maja Nastic 63
DEN Vs SLO 7 8 2026 Maja Nastic 100

All images: Maja Nastic / RSS

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GER Vs ESP, August 07, 2026, Lucija Begenisic 86 (1)
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