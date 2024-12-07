After scoring six goals and making nine assists, Slovenia back Tjaša Stanko was named Grundfos Player of the Match.

GROUP II

Switzerland vs Slovenia 25:34 (16:17)

the first half progressed level, although when one team had the upper hand, it was usually Slovenia; Switzerland had the edge for a just a few minutes, at 6:5 in the 10th and latest at 8:7 in the 14th

in the 23rd minute, Switzerland left back Lisa Frey received a direct red card following a video review, after a hit to Stanko’s face

the last equal score was at 14:14 in the 26th minute, after which the game was never level again — Slovenia held a one-goal lead at the break and scored four unanswered goals in the first three minutes of the second half to lead 21:16

Slovenia swapped out starting goalkeeper Maja Vojnovic in the 17th minute, after she recorded just two saves, but Vojnovic replaced Dijana Ðajic for the second half and reached a tally of nine stops; in Switzerland’s goal, Lea Schüpbach recorded 12 saves to win the battle between the posts

once Slovenia opened the clearer lead, Switzerland kept in touch up to the final stages, but in the last 10 minutes, Slovenia turned a 28:24 advantage into a dominant win

Stanko shining in new role

Following a slew of retirements after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Slovenia’s new-look team has not only provided the space for a number of fresh talents to make their way into the national side, but has made way for Tjaša Stanko to reach another level.

Having been part of the national team since 2016, playing her first final tournament at the 2017 World Championship and a key player from the start, Stanko is by no means a new face. But she is now even more of a leader in the young squad, and has been proving the role suits her.

The 27-year-old started the second day of round 2 games as the top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024, with 36 goals, and moved her tally up to 42 versus Switzerland. She also made the most assists in the competition even before taking the court on Saturday — notable statistics given group II had a game in hand compared to group I, who played round 2 on Friday. That means Stanko’s statistics were enough to keep her on top of both lists even while playing one match fewer than the players in Debrecen.

The game against Switzerland also happened to be a milestone one for Stanko: her 20th at the EHF EURO. She sits on top of Slovenia’s list for EHF EURO caps after passing former captain Ana Gros on the first day of the main round, and has now scored a total of 76 goals in the event.