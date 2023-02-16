Smits and Portner keep Magdeburg’s flame of hope burning

This MOTW was definitely a clash of giants and a match on the highest level: Attended by 5,557 fans and despite injury problems, SC Magdeburg celebrated a 32:25 victory against Telekom Veszprém. It was an intense fight and their first home match versus Veszprém in more than 20 years. Thanks to this win, the German champions are level with Veszprém at 16 points and have improved their chances of making it directly to the quarter-finals.

Goalkeeper Nikola Portner (13 saves) and Kay Smits (9 goals; Player of the match) were the keys to this deserved victory. Also, playing important roles were German internationals, Philipp Weber (9 goals like Smits) and Lukas Mertens (6) played a perfect role. This was Veszprém's second defeat of the season, having also lost at home last week against GOG.