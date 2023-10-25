Social media and digitalisation on the next webinar agenda

The webinar, on Monday 30 October at 17:00 CET, will be led by digital media expert Mario Leo. Leo, an EHF expert, is founder and general manager of digital media platform RESULT Sports, which supports more than 100 organisations globally in digital analytics, competence, know-how and transformation.

During the webinar Leo will talk about whether to set moving targets for digital audiences, or to focus on building stable connections with the audience. He will cover what the ‘right’ social media platforms are for organisations, and how each platform’s algorithm impacts reach and engagement.

The webinar will also look at what should be published where, and how to get the right mix between third-party social media platforms and an organisation’s own platforms to create an audience journey.

Leo will additionally talk about how to generate new revenue streams and how to implement digital sponsorships smoothly into a content plan.

You can register free of charge for the webinar by clicking here. Participants will be able to ask questions during the session.