Sola HK replace HB Ludwigsburg at EHFCL Women 2025/26

The Norwegian club of Sola HK will take the place of German side HB Ludwigsburg in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26.

The decision of the European Handball Federation on Tuesday followed information received earlier in the day by HB Ludwigsburg’s interim insolvency administrator that the club would not be able to secure the necessary funding to participate in the EHF Champions League.

With the information on Ludwigsburg’s financial situation at hand, the European Handball Federation had established contact to Sola HK over the past days – the Norwegian side was one of the clubs that had requested an upgrade to the EHF Champions League.

Sola HK will now take the place of the HB Ludwigsburg in group B.

Furthermore, the EHF will initiate legal procedures against HB Ludwigsburg and the German Handball Federation respectively the German women’s handball league based on the registration requirements set out in the regulations of the EHF Champions League.

An adaptation of the playing system in the EHF European League Women, for which Sola HK were seeded to the group phase, will be communicated in due course.