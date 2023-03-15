Sola’s Duijndam: “Thüringer HC have a place in my heart forever”

In the build-up to Sunday’s first quarter-final leg against THC (live on EHFTV at 16:00 CET), Sola have had the toughest of tests they could possibly ask for in the Norwegian league. They hosted two-time reigning EHF Champions League winners Vipers Kristiansand on Tuesday evening.

While Sola were still only one goal behind early in the second half (12:11), they ultimately lost by 25:20.

“You have done well if you concede just 25 goals against a team like Vipers. We could have got more out of this match,” Duijndam said.

While Vipers dominate the Norwegian competition with 20 wins from as many matches, Sola are expected to battle it out for the second place with Storhamar Håndball Elite, who play in the EHF Champions League play-offs this weekend, and Molde Elite.

In the EHF European League group phase, Sola also settled for second place in group C following a tight contest with group winners Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and third-place DVSC Schaeffler, as all three teams gained eight points from their six matches.

“There was no match in which we had an off-day,” Duijndam said. “It is a compliment to ourselves that we played very consistently in the group phase.”