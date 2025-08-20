Spain claim first place in YAC summer ranking 2025

Spain grabbed the well-deserved first place after climbing on the podium of three YAC events this summer. Their best achievement was lifting the trophy at the Men’s 19 EHF European Open 2025, which took place in Sweden, followed by two silver medals — at the Men’s 19 IHF World Championship in Poland and Women’s 19 EHF EURO in Montenegro.

The second spot in the overall rankings is occupied by Denmark with 284 points, a significant leap in the standings compared to last year’s sixth place.

The Danish men’s teams showed strong performances across the YAC tournaments, as they became the new world champions in the under-21 category, and also grabbed bronze at the Men’s 19 World Championship. These results propelled them to second place in the men’s standings with 132 points, while placing fifth (152 points) among the women’s teams, with the most notable achievement here being bronze at the W19 EHF EURO in Montenegro.

The leading nation from last year, Hungary, dropped down to ninth place overall with 200 points, after making it to the top 10 only in the women’s YAC rankings — namely seventh on 112 points.

The ranking system is based on the performance of each national team at the respective event, following the same pattern applied for the official senior national team rankings. For example, there are 80 points for winning an EHF EURO event, 76 for becoming runners-up, 72 for finishing third.

Overall YAC summer ranking 2025:

1. Spain – 348 points

2. Denmark – 284 points

3. Sweden – 274 points

4. Germany – 264 points

5. Croatia – 262 points

6. Iceland – 218 points

7. France – 208 points

8. Faroe Islands – 204 points

9. Hungary – 200 points

10. Austria –164 points

Switzerland – 164 points