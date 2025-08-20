Spain claim first place in YAC summer ranking 2025

Spain claim first place in YAC summer ranking 2025

20 August 2025, 14:30

Spain have enjoyed an impressive summer in the Younger Age Category (YAC), with strong performances across the junior and youth events that took place in July and August 2025. The overall summer ranking sees Spain at the top with 348 points, while also leading the women’s (144 points) and men’s (204 points) standings. 

2024 leaders Hungary have dropped to ninth place this year, after failing to make it to the podium of any of the YAC tournaments they participated in.

Spain grabbed the well-deserved first place after climbing on the podium of three YAC events this summer. Their best achievement was lifting the trophy at the Men’s 19 EHF European Open 2025, which took place in Sweden, followed by two silver medals — at the Men’s 19 IHF World Championship in Poland and Women’s 19 EHF EURO in Montenegro.

The second spot in the overall rankings is occupied by Denmark with 284 points, a significant leap in the standings compared to last year’s sixth place.

The Danish men’s teams showed strong performances across the YAC tournaments, as they became the new world champions in the under-21 category, and also grabbed bronze at the Men’s 19 World Championship. These results propelled them to second place in the men’s standings with 132 points, while placing fifth (152 points) among the women’s teams, with the most notable achievement here being bronze at the W19 EHF EURO in Montenegro.

The leading nation from last year, Hungary, dropped down to ninth place overall with 200 points, after making it to the top 10 only in the women’s YAC rankings — namely seventh on 112 points.

The ranking system is based on the performance of each national team at the respective event, following the same pattern applied for the official senior national team rankings. For example, there are 80 points for winning an EHF EURO event, 76 for becoming runners-up, 72 for finishing third.

Overall YAC summer ranking 2025:

1. Spain – 348 points
2. Denmark – 284 points
3. Sweden – 274 points
4. Germany – 264 points
5. Croatia – 262 points
6. Iceland – 218 points
7. France – 208 points
8. Faroe Islands – 204 points
9. Hungary – 200 points
10. Austria –164 points
       Switzerland – 164 points

W19 EHF EURO SC Moraca 2 RAICEVICPH

Denmark and Montenegro tie behind Spain

In the women’s competitions, Spain have shown consistent improvement. After missing out on being among the top 10 in 2023 and placing just outside the podium last year, on the fourth spot, they have now become a force to be reckoned with. With good results in the W17 and W19 EHF EUROs — fourth and second, respectively — Spain deservedly climbed to the top in the women’s rankings, 12 points ahead of second-placed Denmark and Montenegro, both on 132.

The Danish squads have also recorded better results than their previous generation, as they are now runners-up, compared to placing eighth in 2024. The same can be said about Montenegro too — hosts of the W17 and W19 EHF EURO events — as they were boosted to third and sixth place by their own fans in these respective tournaments.

Women's YAC summer ranking 2025:

1. Spain – 144
2. Denmark – 132
     Montenegro – 132
4. Croatia – 128
5. Germany – 120
6. France – 116
7. Hungary – 112
8. Slovakia – 101
9. Austria – 94
10. Czechia – 92

54633694955 436Ff9ab83 O

Spain and Sweden climb to the top

Two years after leading the way in the men’s YAC summer rankings, Spain make their way back to the top step, but this time tied with Sweden on 204 points. The two nations were also close last year, with Sweden gathering 144 points for second place, while Spain were just behind in third with 132 points.

Despite failing to add any medals to their collection this summer, Sweden have proved they are a powerful contender in the youth and junior events, as they reached the semi-finals in all three events they took part in, placing fourth in the M19 EHF European Open, as well as M19 and M21 World Championships.

The Faroe Islands make a wonderful return to the top 10 after two years, and are now fourth (154 points) after grabbing a historical bronze medal at the M21 World Championship 2025.

Men's YAC summer ranking 2025:

1. Spain – 204
     Sweden – 204
3. Iceland – 162
4. Faroe Islands – 154
5. Denmark – 152
6. Germany – 144
7. Croatia – 134
8. Norway – 104
9. Portugal – 102
10. France – 92

Photos © RAICEVICPH (women's teams), Helene Holmberg (men's team)

VPH 7065
