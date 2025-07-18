Spain reach W19 EHF EURO final after 18 years

Historic medal round unfolding in Podgorica

Although Austria had to deal with the disappointment of losing the semi-final, when they take the court to fight for the bronze medal on Sunday it will be a big moment for handball in the country — across all championships, both gender and age, the nation has celebrated only three medals. One of those was the bronze won by the U19 women’s team at the EURO in 2011.

Aside from that, both the senior national teams have taken silverware once — both very long ago. The women’s side placed third at the World Championship in 1999. For the men’s team, the medal celebration dates back almost a century, as they ranked second at the very first World Championship in 1938, played by just four teams.

Meanwhile, Spain have the chance to take their first trophy ever at the W19 EHF EURO, following their silver medal in 2007. That was a great Younger Age Category EURO year for Spain, as it is also the last time they placed at the W17 event, when they were second.