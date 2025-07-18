Spain reach W19 EHF EURO final after 18 years
Spain secured the first ticket to the W19 EHF EURO 2025 Final with a 28:23 win over Austria in the opening match of the penultimate round on Friday evening, returning to the trophy game in this competition for the first time since 2007.
I feel amazing because we have lot of injuries. Six players from the World Championship are not here, and all this season has been very, very hard. But these girls are amazing because they always believe in themselves and they see the results. It's a historic final for us, for our country, and I'm very, very glad.