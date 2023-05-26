Spain's Victor Tomas becomes EHF EURO ambassador

Tomas retired from handball in 2020 after a career that saw him win EHF EURO bronze in 2014 and silver in 2016, adding to his 2013 IHF Men's World Championship title, bronze at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, and three EHF Champions League titles with Barça.

Among his best memories are matches against fellow EHF EURO ambassador and right wing Luc Abalo of France - including the 2014 semi-final, when Abalo's eight goals helped send France to the final past Tomas's Spain.

“2014 remains one of the best memories of the EHF EURO for me. We played against Norway in the group phase in Aalborg, and Norway is the country from my wife. I usually had bad games against them or Norwegian clubs. But this time I scored eight, we won, and that was very important for us progressing to the main round,” recalls the left-hander.

Even after retirement, Tomas does not remain far from the handball courts. He tries stay healthy - jogging, running half-marathons and playing padel every other day - but he also has a business linked to handball.

“I am now a players’ agent, I’m trying to use my experience to give them the best advice. I am also commentating the Barça games on Catalonian TV, and it’s fun to see handball a different way, analysing things almost like a coach,” he explains.