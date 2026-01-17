For Spain it was a successful revenge after being eliminated in the main round at the EHF EURO 2024 in Germany. For Austria it was not only the second defeat at the EHF EURO 2026, but they still have to wait for their first win under new head coach Iker Romero.

GROUP A

H2H: 3-1-15

Top scorers: Tobias Wagner 6/6 (Austria), Imanol Garciandia 4/6, Aleix Gómez 4/6 (both Spain)

Goalkeeper saves: Constantin Möstl 11/32, Leon Bergmann 0/5 (both Austria), Sergey Hernández 13/37, Ignacio Biosca 1/2 (both Spain)

POTM presented by Grundfos: Sergey Hernández (Spain)

after Aleix Gomez's 100th EHF EURO goal, Spain took control as Austria played their seven-against-six strategy too risky and had too many mistakes in attack

when Austria had a six-minute goalless run, Spain pulled ahead to 17:12, crowned by Sergey Hernández's goal in the empty net, as he was the best player in the first half with eight saves

Spain waited patiently for their chances, scored from all positions and finished the first half with a 65 per cent efficiency in attack, and a well-deserved seven-goal advantage

after the break, Austria started their comeback, backed by an incredible performance of goalkeeper Constantin Möstl, and reduced the gap to 20:24, as the Spaniards lacked the consequence and concentration from the first half

but the two-time EHF EURO champions stayed strong in this period, as they improved in defence — and Hernández continued to be on fire, alongisde 11 court players who put their names on the scoresheet

World-class goalkeepers make a difference

When Spanish coach Jordi Ribera announced his squad for the EHF EURO 2026, it was a bit of a surprise that Rodrigo Corrales and Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas were missing. Corrales was already out last year, while Pérez de Vargas had his comeback in December after a severe knee injury in March — so he could have played.

Instead of these experienced world-class goalkeepers, he nominated a different world-class duo, spearheaded by EHF Champions League winner Sergey Hernández from SC Magdeburg. In the first match against Serbia (29:27), he was already a crucial factor, while HBC Nantes' Ignacio Biosca saved three penalties.

Against Austria, Hernández played an outstanding first half, being the key for the clear lead. In the end, Biosca underlined his role as a penalty save specialist with another block, but Hernández stood out with 13 saves — which brought him the Player of the Match award.