Spain sets sights on double crown after nail-biting semi-finals

The 2025 European champions will be crowned tomorrow, on the final day of the thrilling action in Alanya, Türkiye.



16:00 CEST Men's bronze medal match

17:00 CEST Women's bronze medal match

18:00 CEST Men's final

19:00 CEST Women's final

Make sure you don't miss the ultimate battle for the coveted trophy at the sandy courts of Oba Beach Alanya. All the information on how to follow the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 is available here.

