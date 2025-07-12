Spain sets sights on double crown after nail-biting semi-finals

Spain sets sights on double crown after nail-biting semi-finals

12 July 2025, 21:15

With the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 reaching its climax, Saturday's enthralling semi-finals determined the finalists in Alanya, Türkiye. In the women's final, Norway will battle it out with Spain, while Germany will take on Spain in the men's competition to try to clinch the European title.

Fans can now also vote for the All-star Team of the tournament and have their say on who impressed them the most.

Women's competition

Semi-final 1: Germany vs Norway 0:2 (14:17, 18:20)
Semi-final 2: Netherlands vs Spain 0:2 (18:21, 20:22)

  • In the first semi-final, Norway shocked the back-to-back defending European champions Germany, with a straight-sets win
  • Susanne Pettersen got off to a flying start in the game, scoring the first six points for the Norwegians, bringing her tally to 16 points; Marte Figenschau also proved to be a key player in the offence with 15 points, while Thea Granlund and Victoria Berg produced wonders between the posts 
  • Germany, coached by Alexander Novakovic, entered the second set with a 6:2 lead, but Norway fought back and kept their focus at the end of the set to secure a 20:18 win 
  • Norway are back in the final of the Beach Handball EURO, after being crowned champions in 2017; the team secured their fifth EURO medal, having previously won silver in 2009 and 2015, and bronze in 2007 and 2013

  • After winning bronze at the last EURO event, Spain outsmarted the Netherlands to reach the final for the first time in their EURO history
  • The Dutch, who were still undefeated in the competition, started strongly in the first set; however, Spain equalised in the middle of the set and Asun Batista then converted a penalty to give Spain the lead and win the first set
  • The magic duo of Anna Buter and Meike Kruijer collected 28 points, but that wasn't enough to find a solution for Spain's blistering game in both ways; Asun Batista finished the match as the top scorer for the Spaniards with 14 points
  • Even though Spain hasn't had the perfect tournament, with two losses so far, they showed class in today's game — their fifth semi-final in the last six Beach Handball EUROs

We had a good feeling today, so we were hoping to get like two points today. It was so nice to have this team spirit and happiness and everything.
Susanne Pettersen
Norway women's national team player
This is amazing. We knew that this team, for me, is one of the best. We knew it would be a really hard game. We had to play a great match to win it.
Asun Batista
Spain women's national team player
Men's competition

Semi-final 1: Germany vs Croatia 2:1 (18:26, 22:20, 7:6)
Semi-final 2: Hungary vs Spain 1:2 (18:19, 36:30, 6:7)

  • After Croatia beat Germany in the main round earlier in Alanya, this time it was the Germans who celebrated the win and secured their spot in the final
  • The four-time European champions Croatia dominated the first set, but the Germans, led by Jannis Herr with 14 points, overturned the result in the second set and took the match in the shootout
  • Croatia's dream of returning to the throne after ten years was shattered in the shootout; Ebert Moritz made two crucial saves, becoming a man to celebrate as he led his team into the final
  • The Germans have had an outstanding campaign in Türkiye, losing only one match to Croatia, and they finished at the top of both the preliminary and main rounds
  • The 2023 silver medallist will return from Alanya with a gold or silver medal, which will be their third in the EURO history

  • Juan Antonio Vazquez's team eliminated the title holders Hungary, leaving them without a chance to defend their title
  • Spain made a formidable start to the semi-final, securing a narrow victory in the first set; the Hungarians came back strong in the second set, delivering a world-class performance and taking the match in the shootout
  • The dramatic shootout was full of twists and turns; both Spain and Hungary missed, but then the Hungarians made another mistake when Attila Kun's shot flied way above the posts, giving Spain the advantage
  • Mario Miranda finished as the top scorer for Spain, scoring also in the shootout
  • Spain are going for what could be their record-equalling fourth European title, after winning gold in 2002, 2006 and 2017 

The emotions are incredible. Such an amazing match, it was. The defending world champion was our opponent and they played so great. In the first set we didn't have an answer for the attack of Croatia but in the second set we luckily won by two points, and in a shootout, everything can happen.
Moritz Ebert
Germany men's national team player
We have been working for long. Eight years since a European final. We are very happy. My players deserve. The federation deserves. We are really happy, but we want more. We will try to win tomorrow.
Juan Antonio Vazquez Diz
Spain men's national team head coach
The 2025 European champions will be crowned tomorrow, on the final day of the thrilling action in Alanya, Türkiye.

16:00 CEST Men's bronze medal match 
17:00 CEST Women's bronze medal match
18:00 CEST Men's final 
19:00 CEST Women's final

Make sure you don't miss the ultimate battle for the coveted trophy at the sandy courts of Oba Beach Alanya.  All the information on how to follow the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 is available here

