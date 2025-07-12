Spain sets sights on double crown after nail-biting semi-finals
With the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 reaching its climax, Saturday's enthralling semi-finals determined the finalists in Alanya, Türkiye. In the women's final, Norway will battle it out with Spain, while Germany will take on Spain in the men's competition to try to clinch the European title.
Fans can now also vote for the All-star Team of the tournament and have their say on who impressed them the most.
We had a good feeling today, so we were hoping to get like two points today. It was so nice to have this team spirit and happiness and everything.
This is amazing. We knew that this team, for me, is one of the best. We knew it would be a really hard game. We had to play a great match to win it.
The emotions are incredible. Such an amazing match, it was. The defending world champion was our opponent and they played so great. In the first set we didn't have an answer for the attack of Croatia but in the second set we luckily won by two points, and in a shootout, everything can happen.
We have been working for long. Eight years since a European final. We are very happy. My players deserve. The federation deserves. We are really happy, but we want more. We will try to win tomorrow.