And the winners are... Spain and Hungary! The gold medals at the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 in Zagreb went to Spain in the men's competition and to Hungary in the women's event. Both teams dethroned the defending champions from last year in thrilling shootouts on Sunday evening: Spain closely beat Germany 2:1 (28:22, 20:24, 8:4) in the men's final, an hour after Hungary edged out Spain 2:1 (22:19, 16:25, 7:6) for the women's title. Bronze went to Hungary (men) and Germany (women).