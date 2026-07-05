Spain take men's title, Hungary win women's trophy in Zagreb

Spain take men's title, Hungary win women's trophy in Zagreb

ER 2837 (1)
EHF / Eric Willemsen
05 July 2026, 21:00

And the winners are... Spain and Hungary! The gold medals at the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 in Zagreb went to Spain in the men's competition and to Hungary in the women's event. Both teams dethroned the defending champions from last year in thrilling shootouts on Sunday evening: Spain closely beat Germany 2:1 (28:22, 20:24, 8:4) in the men's final, an hour after Hungary edged out Spain 2:1 (22:19, 16:25, 7:6) for the women's title. Bronze went to Hungary (men) and Germany (women).

Men's 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026

  • Spain finally got the gold again, having won it before in 2017 but finishing runners-up in the last three editions — including last year, when they lost the final to Germany
  • the defending champions arrived with a clean sheet in the final as they had not lost a single set so far, but that changed in the opening set, which was dominated by Spain, 28:22
  • guided by eventual MVP of the tournament Dave Biyah, Germany recovered well and were in command of the second set (24:20) to carry the final into a shootout
  • Spain stayed flawless on their four attempts in the shootout and could start celebrating when Tade Freymuth hit the post and became the second German player to miss
  • tournament top scorer Pau Fernandez was Spain's leading shooter in the final with 22 points to raise his total to 181, while Nikolas Knipping led for Germany with 16 points 
  • the result made Spain the first nation to win the M17 EHF Beach Handball EURO twice; the five previous editions since 2017 had five different winners
  • the bronze medal went to Hungary after they narrowly defeated Norway 2:1 (22:26, 23:20, 12:10) in the 3/4 placement
  • Lucas Jørgensen was the best scorer this match with 16 points for Norway, which still celebrated their best ever result in the competition
  • in the semi-finals earlier Sunday, Spain proved too strong for Hungary and defeated the 2023 champions 2:0 (28:16, 36:28)
  • Germany overcame a shaky start in their duel with first-time semi-finalists Norway before taking a 2:0 (17:16, 34:16) win
  • the defending champions only took the up-and-down first set on a Nikolas Knipping's buzzer beater, but then completely dominated the second

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Spain Germany (Boys) Gold Medal Match UH12975 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
Spain Hungary (Boys) C1 0334 JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
Hungary Norway (Boys) Bronze Medal Match 1JC1416 JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
Germany Norway (Boys) UH22849 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
Germany Norway (Boys) UH11387 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
Hungary Norway (Boys) Bronze Medal Match C1 0991 JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
Spain Hungary (Boys) C1 0435 JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
Germany Norway (Boys) UH22499 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

Women's 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026

  • Hungary came out on top of a tense final against Spain, claiming their second title after 2021
  • the defending champions let a 13:10 lead slip after six minutes of the opening set, but bounced back convincingly in the second to take the final into a shootout
  • both teams had missed once when Csenge Gerzanics saved the fifth attempt for Spain from Berta Buded, meaning Hungary needed only one more point for the victory
  • Dorka Borbás held her nerves and easily scored the goal that brought Hungary the gold medal
  • Hungary are the third nation to win the W17 EHF Beach Handball EURO twice, after Spain (2019, 2015) and the Netherlands (2017, 2023); the latter did not take part in this championship
  • Germany took bronze for a second time after 2019, following a tight 2:0 (20:19, 22:20) win over Croatia in the 3/4 placement match
  • Croatia could not hold on to substantial leads in both sets, even by up to eight points in the second
  • in the semi-finals earlier Sunday, Spain came from behind to win a thriller against Croatia, 2:1 (14:20, 21:20, 13:12)
  • all shooters were flawless in a nail-biting shootout until Croatia first missed at 12:12; however, Spain then missed as well, before Iris Santana converted the team's next chance needing just a one-pointer
  • Hungary outscored Germany 2:0 (27:14, 26:20) in the other semi-final, just two days after Germany had won their duel in the main round 2:1 last Friday
  • Csenge Gerzanics, later named the MVP of the tournament, led for Hungary with 15 points; Luisa Paul had 14 for Germany

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Hungary Spain (Girls) Gold Medal Match 1JC2198 JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
Hungary Spain (Girls) Gold Medal Match 1JC2146 JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
Hungary Spain (Girls) Gold Medal Match UH12787 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
Germany Hungary (Girls) UH21201 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
Germany Hungary (Girls) UH11018 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
Germany Hungary (Girls) UH21437 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
Germany Croatia (Girls) 1JC1156 JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
Spain Croatia (Girls) 1JC0115 JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

main image © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

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France Hungary (Girls) C1 7797 JC
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