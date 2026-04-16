Alena Ikhneva dreams of her second trophy with a Turkish club

Bursa Büyüksehir BSK are the third semi-finalists from Türkiye in the EHF European Cup (since 2020/21). In 2021, Yalikavaksports Club failed to reach the finals against Lokomotiva Zagreb; two years later, Antalya Konyaalti BSK first eliminated MSK IUVENTA Michalovce in the semis before beating Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes in the final. Among the trophy winners three years ago was Alena Ikhneva, who is now part of Bursa’s squad.

Biggest international experience

Ikhneva has the biggest international experience in the team of head coach Mehmet Isik: after starting her career at Lada Togliatti in her native Russia, the left back joined Macedonian side ZRK Vardar in 2014 for two seasons, then moved to France (Fleury), back to Russia (Astrakhan), Croatia (Podravka), and Hungary (Kisvárdai), before joining her first club in Türkiye, Kastamonu in 2020. Ikhneva arrived in Bursa in 2024. Francisca Araújo and Joana da Costa from Angola and Agni Zygoura from Greece are the other international players at Bursa, who still include 46-year-old Yeliz Özel as one of their key players, with 22 goals in the competition. Özel played EHF Champions League with Romanian side Oltchim Valcea 15 years ago.

photos courtesy of Costa del Sol Malaga (main) and Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (in-text)