Spanish derby to be held on Sunday

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev09 February 2023, 14:00

Only eight teams stay in the fight for the EHF European Cup Women, and the quarter-final stage will open with three first-leg encounters this weekend.

The fourth match, which is an all-Turkish tie between Antalya Konyaalti BSK and Izmir BSB SK, was postponed due to the devastating earthquake in Türkiye.

  • in the Spanish derby in Elche, ATTICGO BM Elche are scheduled to host Motive.co Gijon on Sunday
  • Elche took a narrow win in their last encounter in Spanish league in December, 22:21. Now they rank fifth, while Gijon sit sixth at the domestic competition
  • another Spanish side, Club Balonman Atletico Guardes, will travel to Portugal to face Madeira Andebol SAD on Saturday
  • on the same day, the Slovak team MKS Iuventa Michalovce will host their Polish rivals Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw
  • the second-leg matches will be played on 18/19 February

Seabra to make debut against former team

Before the first leg of the quarter-final, Atletico Guardes changed their head coach. Abel Gonzalez stepped down and was replaced by his former assistant Ana Seabra, who will make her debut at Madeira.

For the 45-year-old Seabra, it will be a special game. During her playing career, the Portuguese wing had a long spell at Madeira between 2002 and 2009, so she will now face her former team.

