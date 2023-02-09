Spanish derby to be held on Sunday
Only eight teams stay in the fight for the EHF European Cup Women, and the quarter-final stage will open with three first-leg encounters this weekend.
The fourth match, which is an all-Turkish tie between Antalya Konyaalti BSK and Izmir BSB SK, was postponed due to the devastating earthquake in Türkiye.
- in the Spanish derby in Elche, ATTICGO BM Elche are scheduled to host Motive.co Gijon on Sunday
- Elche took a narrow win in their last encounter in Spanish league in December, 22:21. Now they rank fifth, while Gijon sit sixth at the domestic competition
- another Spanish side, Club Balonman Atletico Guardes, will travel to Portugal to face Madeira Andebol SAD on Saturday
- on the same day, the Slovak team MKS Iuventa Michalovce will host their Polish rivals Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw
- the second-leg matches will be played on 18/19 February
Seabra to make debut against former team
Before the first leg of the quarter-final, Atletico Guardes changed their head coach. Abel Gonzalez stepped down and was replaced by his former assistant Ana Seabra, who will make her debut at Madeira.
For the 45-year-old Seabra, it will be a special game. During her playing career, the Portuguese wing had a long spell at Madeira between 2002 and 2009, so she will now face her former team.