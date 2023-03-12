Spanish international suspended

During a counterattack, the Spaniard received a 2-minute suspension for pulling back Sweden's Eric Johansson, heading towards the Spanish goal, and was subsequently disqualified for pressing his head against the opponent's head, following a verbal exchange and before leaving the playing court.

The Panel considered the Player’s behaviour to be aggressive, reckless and revengeful which cannot be accepted in handball, thus meeting the characteristics of serious unsportsmanlike conduct deserving further sanctions.

Hence, the EHF Court of Handball has decided to impose on the Player a one match suspension from participation in EHF National Team Competitions.

An appeal may be filed within 7 days before the EHF Court of Appeal but shall not have any suspensive effect.