Spectacle on sand at Diego Carrasco Cup in thrilling ebt season

23 June 2025, 12:00

The European Beach Handball Tour (ebt) is in full swing and the exciting chase for points continued at the Diego Carrasco International Cup, as 18 teams gathered in Málaga in a show on sand between 20 and 22 June. 

Ferrara Beach was the centre of attention last week while hosting the Diego Carrasco International Cup, which gathered some of the best beach handball teams in Europe, as fans enjoyed the thrill of three action-packed days.

BMP Algeciras won the men's competition, edging out the home crowd favourites Fundacion Fomento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Malaga in the shootout of an exciting final (20:25, 19:14; 8:4). Balonmano Pinto Playa completed the all-Spanish podium, securing the third place.

In a women's final full of twists and turns, Fundacion Fomento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Malaga conquered the tournament on home soil. The winners were decided again by a shootout, in which the home team defeated CATS Playas de Fuengirola (15:10; 18:20; 7:6). Another Spanish team, Silversea Promociones Torreon de Benalmadena, finished third.

Training days for future beach handball referees

While the players and fans alike enjoyed three intense days of the competition, the next generation of beach handball referees was also present at the event, as part of the second stage of the EHF Beach Handball Candidate Referee Programme. The programme consists of three stages, during which different referee pairs participate at each event, combining 10 pairs in total.

The first activities took place at the Jarun Cup 2025, and now three other pairs had their turn at the Diego Carrasco International Cup. Three referee pairs from Latvia, Romania and Sweden were involved in workshops, learning sessions, physical and theoretical exams and onsite officiating, meant to prepare them for their future roles in the sport.

The EHF Beach Handball Candidate Referee Programme will conclude at Thessaloniki ebt, between 17 and 21 July, when three pairs will also take part.

ebt season takes break as focus shifts on national teams

After an exciting start to the ebt 2024/25 season, which tested the strength of the best beach handball clubs across Europe, this week is reserved to the national teams and no ebt tournaments are scheduled between 23 and 29 June. 

Anticipation is rising as the stars of beach handball get ready for the upcoming Men's and Women's EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025, hosted in Alanya, Türkiye (8-13 July). Right before the competition throw-off, promising young talents of the sport will also gather on Oba Beach to take part in the EHF YAC17 Beach Handball EURO 2025, which is set to gather 18 men's and 18 women's teams.

Keep an eye on the ebt 2025 schedule and join the action on sand!

