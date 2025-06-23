Spectacle on sand at Diego Carrasco Cup in thrilling ebt season

Training days for future beach handball referees

While the players and fans alike enjoyed three intense days of the competition, the next generation of beach handball referees was also present at the event, as part of the second stage of the EHF Beach Handball Candidate Referee Programme. The programme consists of three stages, during which different referee pairs participate at each event, combining 10 pairs in total.

The first activities took place at the Jarun Cup 2025, and now three other pairs had their turn at the Diego Carrasco International Cup. Three referee pairs from Latvia, Romania and Sweden were involved in workshops, learning sessions, physical and theoretical exams and onsite officiating, meant to prepare them for their future roles in the sport.

The EHF Beach Handball Candidate Referee Programme will conclude at Thessaloniki ebt, between 17 and 21 July, when three pairs will also take part.