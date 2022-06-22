Spectacular season-end sets tone for the new men's club campaign

The EHF men’s club competitions season came to a spectacular end last weekend, with an unforgettably dramatic final day in front of a wild crowd in Cologne.

Barça survived a penalty shootout in the final against Lomza Vive Kielce and became the first club to defend the title in the EHF FINAL4 Men era. It was the 10th EHF Champions League trophy for the record winners, who won in front of a packed crowd at LANXESS arena, which was sold out for the first time since 2019.

There was also drama beyond the 60 minutes at the EHF Finals, the second edition of which took place in Lisbon.

A thriller in an outstanding atmosphere featured 70 intense minutes with two video replays and 79 goals, culminating in the 'Miracle of Lisbon'. SL Benfica dethroned SC Magdeburg and became the first Portuguese winners of the EHF European League Men.