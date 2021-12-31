Spectator update for matches at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022

With the pandemic and the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 constantly changing, the European Handball Federation together with the Hungarian and the Slovakian Handball Federation as co-hosts of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 would like to inform about the current status of spectator attendance for matches played in both countries.

For matches in Hungary, there are currently no limitations for spectator attendance provided that fans provide a valid immunity certificate that shows they are either recovered or vaccinated, or are in possession of a valid negative PCR test certificate which is not older than 72 hours. Furthermore, every spectator older than the age of six is obliged to wear a mask which covers nose and mouth at all times.

For matches in Slovakia, the Slovakian government has been contacted for information on possible spectator capacities and has promised an update on the situation by 9 January 2022. In case information on the status of spectator attendance in Slovakia becomes available earlier, the EHF will inform all ticket buyers and its stakeholders immediately.

As communicated earlier, in case of a worsened Covid-19 situation in Slovakia, only fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed to attend the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Kosice and Bratislava.