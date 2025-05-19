SPOBIS and EHF Marketing welcome the sports business community to Hamburg

19 May 2025, 15:00

On the eve of the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 in Hamburg, the sports business community will gather for a day of deep discussions about marketing, organisation and growth opportunities in club sports.

The inaugural SPOBIS Sports Clubs Summit, presented by EHF Marketing, will take place on Friday 23 May at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, ahead of the final weekend of the EHF European League Men 2024/25

After the successful European Handball Talks with top-class speakers and top-level handball topics at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 in Cologne, the new sports business side event has been moved to the Maschinensucher EHF Finals and opened to other sports besides handball.

SPOBIS, one of Europe’s leading organisers of international sports business conferences, was tasked with organising the event, which will be a perfect start to the weekend for sports business enthusiasts.

The Barclays Arena was deliberately chosen as the summit venue, creating a unique atmosphere also shaped by the ongoing preparations for the weekend’s matches. Participants will also receive a ticket to the semi-finals on Saturday, between MT Melsungen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt and THW Kiel and Montpellier Handball.

The event will bring together club executives, league and federation leaders, sponsors, agencies and media from international handball, tennis and basketball, and introduce those who are unfamiliar with handball to the sport in different ways. 

Held over a single day, the Sports Clubs Summit will include both panels and keynote speakers as well as open, interactive discussions with fellow delegates. There will be deep dives into key industry topics with best cases, forward-thinking strategies and market developments, in addition to plenty of networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities. 

Speakers include David Brody, Vice President and Global Partner Management Leader at the NBA; Tobias Freundlieb, Head of Brand Experience for SIXT; and Hanna Ballhaus, Director of Competitions, Spanish Basketball Federation.

They will cover topics including the global impact of different sports, smart ticketing and next-gen leagues — new formats of traditional sports, such as 3x3 basketball, which has been hugely popular at the Olympic Games. 

Tickets include access to all panels and open tables, the semi-finals of the Maschinensucher EHF Finals on Saturday 24 May and exclusive VIP access with high-quality catering.

The last few summit tickets are available here: https://www.spobis-conference.com/summit-sports-clubs, while some tickets for all four matches of the Maschinensucher EHF Finals are available here: https://ehfel.eurohandball.com/men/2024-25/maschinensucher-ehf-finals-2025/ticketing/ticket-sale-2025/

Main photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

