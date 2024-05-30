Sport TV to broadcast European club handball for many more years

‘Sport TV’ continues to be the broadcast channel of choice in Hungary for Europe’s top club handball competitions following an agreement reached between AMC Networks International - Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) and rights agency Pragosport.

The deal, brokered by Infront as the exclusive media rights holder for EHF club competitions, sees the EHF Champions League as well as the EHF European League and the EHF European Cup broadcast on Sport TV for multiple seasons.

Sport TV has been the home for the top competitions of European club handball since 2015.

For several years, Sport TV’s studios in Budapest have also been the location for the draw of the EHF FINAL4 Women which takes place every year in the 20,022-capacity MVM Dome in Hungary’s capital.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, says: "AMC have been trusted a partner in Hungary of EHF Marketing for many years. It’s a cooperation that stretches way beyond the mere broadcasting of our matches. It’s a partnership on eye-level with both sides working tirelessly together to grant the maximum and best exposure to Europe’s top club handball competitions throughout the entire season."

Levente B. Málnay, MD & EVP of AMCNI CNE, comments on the acquisition: "We are very proud of this agreement, as well as of our excellent relationship with EHF Marketing and Pragosport, marked by many joint projects. There is no doubt that in Hungary the EHF Champions League is one of the most important series of events in sport, and Sport TV is delighted to continue to host international club handball at the highest level of quality, both in terms of live coverage and our accompanying programmes."

Photo: kolektiff/EHF