Stellar Mørk drives Vipers past Sävehof

Defending champions Vipers Kristiansand claimed their first win in the current DELO EHF Champions League season. The Norwegian team, who had lost their opening match to Györ, comfortably defeated Sweden's IK Sävehof, 34:25.

GROUP B

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 34:25 (15:11)

Vipers played their first European match at the home arena in Kristiansand since January 2021

after Ragnhild Dahl opened the score in the first minute, the Norwegian team never gave up their lead throughout the match

21 seconds into the second half, Nina Koppang scored IK Sävehof's 2000th goal in the continental top flight

Vipers' Nora Mørk became the top scorer of the game with 12 goals, while Jamina Roberts netted five times for Sävehof

both Scandinavian sides are level on two points after two encounters

Mørk has crucial impact

The match featured a duel between Vipers' Ragnhild Dahl and Sävehof's Jamina Roberts, who were the competition's top scorers after netting 12 and 10 goals respectively in round 1.

While both players did a decent job, scoring five times each, they were overshadowed by Nora Mørk, as the stellar Norwegian made a crucial impact on Vipers' win with her 12 goals from 15 attempts.