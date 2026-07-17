Sola, who, like Stepancic, played for the Croatian national team in the past, has said that dual career and mental fitness were the topics that sparked the most interest with young athletes.

"Events like these are an eye-opener for the young generations about all the off-court areas you need to take care of if you want to reach the top in handball. These tools, like the RYT App, and first-hand experience from our playing careers, offer them an insight into what is necessary to develop their own talent. Through the conversation with the young players, topics like dual career or how to balance school and handball, and mental preparation, were the ones they wanted to hear the most about," said Sola.

An hour and a half of interactive sessions with the legends of the game, where, apart from the first-hand discussions, digital possibilities within the programme, such as the app or online Ambassador Sessions, have been introduced, proved valuable for players who are at the start of their senior careers.

“I think it was nice to be able to hear from top professional players and exchange opinions with other young, good players of my generation. There were a lot of valuable topics for our development, and it's good to be prepared and have info about it, so you can prepare yourself. And one thing that will stay with me is the media part, about interviews, and to be careful what you say,” said Sweden’s centre back, Liam Hultberg.