Stepancic, Nagy and Sola advising the next generation through RYT

Stepancic, Nagy and Sola advising the next generation through RYT

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EHF / Simona Margetić
17 July 2026, 15:00

When experience meets youth, a lot of advice is shared. This was also the case at the Men’s 20 EHF EURO and EHF Championships Respect Your Talent (RYT) Player of the Match events in Romania and Kosovo, where three programme ambassadors met with close to 150 rising stars. 

Former Croatian national team players Luka Stepancic and Vlado Sola, as well as Hungarian legend Laszlo Nagy, have been tasked with raising awareness about the concept of “Game around the game” — topics not visible on the playing court, but necessary for young talents to reach the elite level in handball. The three have shared first-hand experiences from their career paths and encouraged the future of handball to take responsibility for their own development. 

“Talent, it is a good starting point, but after that, there are different topics that they have to get inside and improving their skills, like, having a touch with the media, a very good social media part, nutrition, resting. Study as well — do a dual career and improve organisational and mental skills to become more sustainable player and person,” says Laszlo Nagy, explaining the different off-court areas where the individual work of a player comes in place. 

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Stepancic and Nagy have talked to around 110 players at the event in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on the fringes of the Men’s 20 EHF EURO 2026 on 15 July, while Sola advised a group of 40 players participating at the EHF Championships in Prishtina, Kosovo, on 17 July. 

One of the focal areas in this year’s events is a new and seventh training area in the Respect Your Talent app — injury management. Stepancic, who has been an ambassador in the programme since 2023 and has experienced several injuries throughout his career, spoke on this topic. 

“The process of injury prevention starts on the first day of preparation. Day before the first day of preparation. It starts anytime, because injuries can be avoided before or, if not avoided, unfortunately, it can be put down to the minimum of risk. 

“You can use four or five topics from the app to prevent the injury. Nutrition is one of them. So, good nutrition, good food, good nutrients, good sleep, good recovery, mental health — it's all connected with injuries,” concluded Stepancic.

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Sola, who, like Stepancic, played for the Croatian national team in the past, has said that dual career and mental fitness were the topics that sparked the most interest with young athletes. 

"Events like these are an eye-opener for the young generations about all the off-court areas you need to take care of if you want to reach the top in handball. These tools, like the RYT App, and first-hand experience from our playing careers, offer them an insight into what is necessary to develop their own talent. Through the conversation with the young players, topics like dual career or how to balance school and handball, and mental preparation, were the ones they wanted to hear the most about," said Sola. 

An hour and a half of interactive sessions with the legends of the game, where, apart from the first-hand discussions, digital possibilities within the programme, such as the app or online Ambassador Sessions, have been introduced, proved valuable for players who are at the start of their senior careers. 

“I think it was nice to be able to hear from top professional players and exchange opinions with other young, good players of my generation. There were a lot of valuable topics for our development, and it's good to be prepared and have info about it, so you can prepare yourself. And one thing that will stay with me is the media part, about interviews, and to be careful what you say,” said Sweden’s centre back, Liam Hultberg.  

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Uros Stankovic, Serbia’s right wing, who in 2025 participated in the Respect Your Talent camp in Vienna, emphasised the importance of events like the one in Cluj-Napoca. “It means a lot to us. The Ambassadors here are great at what we do, and it’s valuable for us to speak to such handball legends that went through so much, finals of the World or European Championships, winning many titles, and it means a lot to all of us to hear their opinions and their advice.”

The Respect Your Talent summer continues in August with three more Player of the Match events and four ambassadors: Viran Morros, Ljubomir Vranjes, Carlos Prieto and Luka Zvizej, who will visit the Men’s 18 EHF EURO in Serbia and EHF Championships in North Macedonia and Georgia.

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Photos © Flaviu Buboi / FRH, Rikard Quni

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