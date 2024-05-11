Storhamar mount late comeback and seal final berth
Storhamar Handball Elite surprised Neptunes Nantes in the second semi-final at the EHF Finals Women 2024 in Graz after completely changing the course of the game in the last moments and secured a spot in the final against CS Gloria 2018 BN. It was everything but a boring game in Graz as Storhamar mounted a comeback in the last 10 minutes of the game. After trailing for 58 minutes, Storhamar levelled with the help of Anniken Obaidli and Guro Nestaker and pushed Nantes' nerves to the maximum. The French side were left heartbroken after consecutive mistakes in the crucial moments of the game.
It was very difficult for us in the first half, but finally we started to play like we wanted to in the second half. That is where the good last 10 minutes came from.
When the score was 25:22 we had a chance to close the game but we did not score any goals and we were in front 27:25. Of course, it was going to be hard for us in the last two minutes with the two minutes [suspension]. But if you don't score for a long time then it will be difficult against a team that runs like Storhamar.