Storhamar mount late comeback and seal final berth

EHF / Danijela Vekić
11 May 2024, 19:50

Storhamar Handball Elite surprised Neptunes Nantes in the second semi-final at the EHF Finals Women 2024 in Graz after completely changing the course of the game in the last moments and secured a spot in the final against CS Gloria 2018 BN. It was everything but a boring game in Graz as Storhamar mounted a comeback in the last 10 minutes of the game. After trailing for 58 minutes, Storhamar levelled with the help of Anniken Obaidli and Guro Nestaker and pushed Nantes' nerves to the maximum. The French side were left heartbroken after consecutive mistakes in the crucial moments of the game.

SEMI-FINALS

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Neptunes Nantes (FRA) 28:27 (12:16)

  • Nantes' goalkeeper Floriane Andre gave them an initial push with three saves to get to the first bigger lead in the game
  • with only two goals scored in eight minutes, Storhamar were struggling in attack but were never down by more than four in the first 30 minutes
  • Marie Hélène Sajka pulled the strings for Nantes - scoring six out of six in the first half, but only netting once in the second one
  • competition's top scorer Anniken Obaidli and left back Guro Nestaker gave new hope for their team as the duo scored seven out of nine of Storhamar's goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half
  • Storhamar made a comeback in the last ten minutes, built on a strong defensive performance and leaving Nantes goalless for the last three minutes

Storhamar's fighting spirit

Apart from 1:0 at the start of the game, Storhamar never had a lead in the game. They were trailing throughout the game but never lost hope. The Norwegian club found new impetus in the second half, tightened their defence and made Nantes sweat. From being down by five, they closed the gap to one and gave a new exciting feel to the game.

A couple of Eli Marie Raasok's crucial saves and outstanding performances by Anniken Obaidli and Guro Nestaker lifted Storhamar in the closing moments, coming from 25:27 to 28:27 with the victorious goal scored on an empty net. Playing without a goalkeeper turned out to be a bad call for the French side, who lost their chance to reclaim the throne after three years.

Anniken Obaidli strengthened her position as the competition's top scorer - today's nine goals bring her tally to 59, while Guro Nestaker scored eight and Eli Marie Raasok stopped 10 Nantes shots.

Gabrielsen
It was very difficult for us in the first half, but finally we started to play like we wanted to in the second half. That is where the good last 10 minutes came from.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite
DSC 3911 Fana (1)
When the score was 25:22 we had a chance to close the game but we did not score any goals and we were in front 27:25. Of course, it was going to be hard for us in the last two minutes with the two minutes [suspension]. But if you don't score for a long time then it will be difficult against a team that runs like Storhamar.
Helle Thomsen
Head coach, Neptunes Nantes
Elfinalsw24 SF2 Storhamar Handball Elite Vs Neptunes Nantes MAL2177 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
Elfinalsw24 SF2 Storhamar Handball Elite Vs Neptunes Nantes MAL2836 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
Elfinalsw24 SF2 Storhamar Handball Elite Vs Neptunes Nantes MAL2317 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
Elfinalsw24 SF2 Storhamar Handball Elite Vs Neptunes Nantes MAL2678 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
Elfinalsw24 SF2 Storhamar Handball Elite Vs Neptunes Nantes MAL2782 AM
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
Elfinalsw24 SF2 Storhamar Handball Elite Vs Neptunes Nantes NT28548 UH
Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff
Elfinalsw24 SF1 CS Gloria 2018 BN Vs H.C. Dunarea Braila MAL1621 AM
