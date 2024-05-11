Storhamar mount late comeback and seal final berth

SEMI-FINALS

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Neptunes Nantes (FRA) 28:27 (12:16)

Nantes' goalkeeper Floriane Andre gave them an initial push with three saves to get to the first bigger lead in the game

with only two goals scored in eight minutes, Storhamar were struggling in attack but were never down by more than four in the first 30 minutes

Marie Hélène Sajka pulled the strings for Nantes - scoring six out of six in the first half, but only netting once in the second one

competition's top scorer Anniken Obaidli and left back Guro Nestaker gave new hope for their team as the duo scored seven out of nine of Storhamar's goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half

Storhamar made a comeback in the last ten minutes, built on a strong defensive performance and leaving Nantes goalless for the last three minutes

Storhamar's fighting spirit

Apart from 1:0 at the start of the game, Storhamar never had a lead in the game. They were trailing throughout the game but never lost hope. The Norwegian club found new impetus in the second half, tightened their defence and made Nantes sweat. From being down by five, they closed the gap to one and gave a new exciting feel to the game.

A couple of Eli Marie Raasok's crucial saves and outstanding performances by Anniken Obaidli and Guro Nestaker lifted Storhamar in the closing moments, coming from 25:27 to 28:27 with the victorious goal scored on an empty net. Playing without a goalkeeper turned out to be a bad call for the French side, who lost their chance to reclaim the throne after three years.

Anniken Obaidli strengthened her position as the competition's top scorer - today's nine goals bring her tally to 59, while Guro Nestaker scored eight and Eli Marie Raasok stopped 10 Nantes shots.