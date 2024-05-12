Storhamar raise the trophy in Graz

Since the inaugural edition in 2020/21, Storhamar became the fourth nation to raise the trophy, the first Norwegian side to win the EHF European League Women and the third Norwegian team to win the European trophy in lower tier competitions after Larvik and Bækkelagets Oslo won the Cup Winners' Cup.

FINAL

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 27:29 (15:14)

Renata De Arruda and Eli Marie Raasok had a face-off at the start of the game, thus the first goal came in the third minute and they continued to be the backbone of their teams

Storhamar were the first ones to grab a more significant lead, but Tamires De Araujo made a reset in the 17th minute

Gloria's game was shaken with two direct red cards in just six minutes - first Nina Bulatovic, then Gnonsiane Niombla, and it narrowed their rotation but they were still fighting it through

it was a nip-and-tuck game throughout the second half, with both sides holding onto the lead on more than one occasion

Storhamar were looking solid defensive-wise and Gloria had the problem of breaking through the middle; as a result, Storhamar were in front in the last 10 minutes

building up to the 14 technical errors, some in the crucial moments, Gloria had to accept the narrow defeat sealed by Anniken Obaidli and Tina Abdula

Gloria's goalkeeper Renata Arruda won the EHF Finals Women 2024 MVP award with another great performance - after 11 saves in the semi-finals, she stopped another 13 against Storhamar

Storhamar's Anniken Obaidli received the top scorer award, nine goals in the final brought her tally to 68



Dream season for Storhamar

In the EHF European League Women 2023/24 season Storhamar Handball Elite only suffered one defeat in the 12 matches played (from the qualification round 3 onwards). The second youngest team at the EHF Finals in Graz showed their experience when it mattered the most. In the semi-final against Neptunes Nantes, they came back from the downfall and shifted the momentum in the last moments.

Even after a tough game on Saturday, they looked fresh on the court on Sunday and imposed their rhythm on CS Gloria 2018 BN, working great in both attack and defence. Their defence is where it all started and they remained the best defence of the competition with 222 goals conceded or 22.2 goals per game on average. From it, they have been pulling their fast breaks and high-pace, which allowed Anniken Obaidli and Kristin Venn to come on top.