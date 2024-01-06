Storhamar win hard-fought Nordic clash, Thüringer victorious on the road
The group stage of the EHF European League Women starts with four matches on Saturday. Two participants of the last season's EHF Finals Women in a different fashion - while Thüringer HC won in Croatia, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold were defeated by Storhamar Handball Elite at home.
Elsewhere, CS Gloria 2018 BN beat MKS FunFloor Lublin, while the other Romanian side CSM Targu Jiu failed to claim any points in Hungary.
We've entered the game really poorly, and were unable to completely get back on our feet later on. I have to say I'm happy we lost by only one goals in the end. We were playing really sloppy on the attacking side of the court from the very beginning of the game. That was the key to our loss today.
It was a special feeling to be back again. I really missed the girls, and this team in general. I have to be honest and say I was a bit nervous going into this one, but I'm insanely happy for this win in the end.
We've opened the game really well sticking to our plan on both sides of the ball. Later on we started missing clear chances, turning the ball over for no real reason, and once you fall back behind such a team it's very hard to get back into it.
Pretty bad start from our side, almost as bad as the weather outside. It took us way too long to get in the right rhythm and start playing the way we know we can. In the end of the first, and going into the second, we've managed to catch the right rhythm, stay more compact on the defensive side of the court, and secure a well-deserved win in the end.
We are really happy with the victory. It was our first game and we've already managed to secure a win! Come on Gloria!
The first match in the group stage of the European League, and I have to start by saying it was a good experience for us. I think we played well, implementing most of the ideas we've had prior to the game pretty good. We lacked efficiency when it comes to scoring goals, but despite the result I'm satisfied with the way my team performed. In order to bring joy to our fans, and secure wins, we'll have to improve, especially shooting the ball.