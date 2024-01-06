GROUP A

The Nordic clash was seen as one of the highlights of the opening round, and it indeed turned into an exciting battle. Nykøbing, who hoped to go far in the tournament again, were obviously determined to win at home, but Storhamar shocked them with a fiery start. The Norwegian team that often played 7 against 6 in attack early into the match, took a 7:1 lead ten minutes into the encounter. However, the hosts managed to improve their game narrowing the gap to just two goals at the half. After the break, Storhamar continued to dominate, but they mainly led by just two or three goals. An impact from line player Sofie Bardrum, who became a top scorer of the match with 10 goals (including three from penalty shots), kept Nykøbing in the game for a long time. However, when Olivia Lofqvist scored for 27:24 with 73 seconds to go, the deal was sealed, and the home team could only cut the deficit to one goal.