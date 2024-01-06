NFH

Storhamar win hard-fought Nordic clash, Thüringer victorious on the road

06 January 2024, 21:40

The group stage of the EHF European League Women starts with four matches on Saturday. Two participants of the last season's EHF Finals Women in a different fashion - while Thüringer HC won in Croatia, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold were defeated by Storhamar Handball Elite at home.

Elsewhere, CS Gloria 2018 BN beat MKS FunFloor Lublin, while the other Romanian side CSM Targu Jiu failed to claim any points in Hungary.

  • Storhamar Handball Elite snatched a one-goal win (27:26) against Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, the runners-up in the EHF European League Women in 2023
  • Nykøbing's line player Sofie Bardrum became a top scorer of the day with 10 goals, but her impact did not help her team take any points
  • strong second-half performance lifted Thüringer HC to a seven-goal away victory at HC Lokomotiva Zagreb
  • CS Gloria 2018 BN started their second ever European season by defeating MKS FunFloor Lublin
  • Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC proved to be too strong for CSM Targu Jiu, although the Romanian debutants fought hard

GROUP A

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 26:27 (10:12)

The Nordic clash was seen as one of the highlights of the opening round, and it indeed turned into an exciting battle. Nykøbing, who hoped to go far in the tournament again, were obviously determined to win at home, but Storhamar shocked them with a fiery start. The Norwegian team that often played 7 against 6 in attack early into the match, took a 7:1 lead ten minutes into the encounter. However, the hosts managed to improve their game narrowing the gap to just two goals at the half. After the break, Storhamar continued to dominate, but they mainly led by just two or three goals. An impact from line player Sofie Bardrum, who became a top scorer of the match with 10 goals (including three from penalty shots), kept Nykøbing in the game for a long time. However, when Olivia Lofqvist scored for 27:24 with 73 seconds to go, the deal was sealed, and the home team could only cut the deficit to one goal.

Nykobing Crop
We've entered the game really poorly, and were unable to completely get back on our feet later on. I have to say I'm happy we lost by only one goals in the end. We were playing really sloppy on the attacking side of the court from the very beginning of the game. That was the key to our loss today.

Jakob Larsen
Head coach, Nykobing Falster Handbold
Storhamar Crop
It was a special feeling to be back again. I really missed the girls, and this team in general. I have to be honest and say I was a bit nervous going into this one, but I'm insanely happy for this win in the end.

Mia Solberg Svele
Centre back, Storhamar Handball Elite

GROUP B

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 21:28 (13:13)

The Croatian champions enjoyed the better start of the game, creating a 3:0 lead, but it did not take long for Thüringer to hit back at 5:5. However, the German team could not find consistency in the first half, as Zagreb used a 3:0 run to pull three goals clear again (12:9). Once again the visitors responded quickly, so the rivals were tied at the break. After the restart, Thüringer improved on the defensive side of the goal running away to 20:15 following a 5:0 scoring series. Their goalkeeper Dina Eckerle delivered a stunning performance stopping 53% of shots heading her way, helping her team start the season with a victory.  

Krkac Crop
We've opened the game really well sticking to our plan on both sides of the ball. Later on we started missing clear chances, turning the ball over for no real reason, and once you fall back behind such a team it's very hard to get back into it.
Vedran Krkac
Head coach, HC Lokomotiva Zagreb
Muller Crop
Pretty bad start from our side, almost as bad as the weather outside. It took us way too long to get in the right rhythm and start playing the way we know we can. In the end of the first, and going into the second, we've managed to catch the right rhythm, stay more compact on the defensive side of the court, and secure a well-deserved win in the end.
Herbert Müller
Head coach, Thüringer HC

GROUP C

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL) 26:23 (13:10)

The Romanian side, who are playing their historic second season in the European club competitions, started the season with a win. The visitors from Poland had the upper hand in the opening quarter of the match, yet they were unable to pull clear by more than two goals. Then, a 4:0 run helped Gloria turn the tide and take a 9:7 lead which they did not give up until the end. Right back Seynabou Mbengue scored eight goals, and goalkeeper Renata Lais stopped 38% of shots, helping the team from Bistrita extend the gap to six goals (22:16) with only ten minutes left until the final buzzer. Lublin cut the deficit in the closing minutes, but it was not enough for them to claim any points in this one. 

Gloria Crop
We are really happy with the victory. It was our first game and we've already managed to secure a win! Come on Gloria!
Renata Lais de Arruda
Goalkeeper, CS Gloria 2018 BN
Lublin Crop
The first match in the group stage of the European League, and I have to start by saying it was a good experience for us. I think we played well, implementing most of the ideas we've had prior to the game pretty good. We lacked efficiency when it comes to scoring goals, but despite the result I'm satisfied with the way my team performed. In order to bring joy to our fans, and secure wins, we'll have to improve, especially shooting the ball.
Edyta Majdzinska
Head coach, MKS FunFloor Lublin

GROUP D

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs CSM Targu Jui (ROU) 33:27 (16:14)

For Targu Jiu, reaching the group stage in their rookie European campaign is already quite a milestone, and although the Romanians are aiming high, they are seen as underdogs in Group D. However, they should be credited for fighting hard against Mosonmagyarovari KC, as this game was far from a walk in the park for the hosts. Early in the match, Targu Jiu led 5:3 following an impressive 5:0 run, and a good goalkeeping display by Ekaterina Dzhukeva, who ended the match with 15 saves. Mosonmagyarovar have more experience, but even after they extended the lead to 28:22 with 10 minutes to go, Targu Jiu did not give up slashing the gap to 30:27, not allowing the hosts to take their foot of the gas until the final whistle. 

