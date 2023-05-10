Strlek: “The game against Kielce in Veszprém is important”
Telekom Veszprém are seeking their second consecutive EHF FINAL4 spot against long-time rivals Barlinek Industria Kielce. Their Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-final clash brings a classic handball rivalry with a long history between the two clubs. The first leg, on Thursday 11 May at 18:45 CEST, has - with good reason - been named Match of the Week.
The Hungarian powerhouse was confident over two play-off matches, overrunning their national rivals OTP Bank - Pick Szeged and showing strength at both ends of the court.
Going into his fifth year in Hungary, Croatian international Manuel Strlek is eyeing his eighth appearance at the season finale in Cologne but is aware of the tough task ahead for Veszprém. Playing the first leg match at home, Strlek believes it is very important how they will enter the game.
“Kielce is one of the hardest away games. They rarely lose at home. That is why our first game in Veszprém is extremely important - how we will play and enter the duel. We need to be aggressive with strong defence and try to score as many easy goals as we can. We need to give our best to take the biggest lead possible," Strlek says.
Left wing Strlek knows Kielce well. He lived their approach to handball, style of play and strong support from the fans for six years while playing for the Polish club. The 34-year-old was also part of Kielce's squad which made an epic comeback at the EHF FINAL4 2016 final, taking the trophy from Veszprém after extra time and penalties.
“Almost every season Kielce are at the EHF FINAL4. Most of the players are there for a long time and everyone knows their role. They proved their strength by being second in their respective groups. Head coach Talant Dujshebaev knows how to build the team for important matches like this and read the opponent's flaws. Our task is not to reveal them and put the best performance,” says Strlek about his former head coach and teammates.
With the first leg played in Veszprém, the club will have strong support from the stands, hoping to build a lead on home court ahead of the tough 60 minutes away next week. Judging by the results so far, Veszprém is almost unbeatable at home. In eight matches played, they suffered only one defeat this season, against GOG, and had a draw with Magdeburg.
“Our fans are also one of the best in Europe and it's not going to be easy for Kielce either. They will be our additional help in the first leg, wind in the back, and I know we will give everything not to disappoint them,” says Strlek.
Veszprém have had some easy but also some tough games this season. They set clear goals and ahead of the pinnacle of the campaign and Strlek and his teammates have already achieved one goal by winning the Hungarian Cup. The Hungarian championship and an EHF FINAL4 spot are the other two and as the pressure is rising, Strlek says they are ready for it.
“Every match is important. We have only a few more matches to play this season. We don't have an easy schedule but this season finale is the most interesting part of the season. We love the pressure and that is why we are playing at a high level. We hope we will achieve all goals we set for ourselves.
“It will be hard, especially as we will play the rematch in the Champions League in Poland and Szeged will most likely have a home court advantage at the start of the playoff for the title in Hungary. We have to be the best and repeat our best games from this season”, adds Veszprém's third top scorer this season with 43 goals in the Champions League.
Manuel Strlek has been playing at a high level since his first Champions League days in the 2006/07 season with PPD Zagreb. Winning more than 29 trophies, including the Champions League, and five medals with the Croatian national team, he is a fan favourite but always humble, calm, and dedicated to his family. The 2022/23 season will be his last in Europe's top flight.
“For now, I am saying goodbye to the Champions League at the end of the season. It would mean a lot to go to Cologne one more time, and of course to try to win that trophy again. To say goodbye to Veszprém and its fans with the trophy we all dream of would be a great ending. Every athlete has an ambition to win as many titles as he can. However, we first have to concentrate on Kielce and show what we are capable of against them,” says Strlek.
From the 2023/24 season, Strlek will join EHF European League quarter-finalists RK Nexe. The left wing is going back to Croatia after 12 years abroad and will live 230 kilometres to the south of his current home, in Našice.
“When I put everything down to paper, what is good for me, my future plans and for my family, I realised going to Nexe is a good call. I am looking forward to the new challenges in Našice. We will have a good team next season and I hope we will show quality in the EHF European League Men,” he explains.
