The Hungarian powerhouse was confident over two play-off matches, overrunning their national rivals OTP Bank - Pick Szeged and showing strength at both ends of the court.

Going into his fifth year in Hungary, Croatian international Manuel Strlek is eyeing his eighth appearance at the season finale in Cologne but is aware of the tough task ahead for Veszprém. Playing the first leg match at home, Strlek believes it is very important how they will enter the game.

“Kielce is one of the hardest away games. They rarely lose at home. That is why our first game in Veszprém is extremely important - how we will play and enter the duel. We need to be aggressive with strong defence and try to score as many easy goals as we can. We need to give our best to take the biggest lead possible," Strlek says.

Left wing Strlek knows Kielce well. He lived their approach to handball, style of play and strong support from the fans for six years while playing for the Polish club. The 34-year-old was also part of Kielce's squad which made an epic comeback at the EHF FINAL4 2016 final, taking the trophy from Veszprém after extra time and penalties.

“Almost every season Kielce are at the EHF FINAL4. Most of the players are there for a long time and everyone knows their role. They proved their strength by being second in their respective groups. Head coach Talant Dujshebaev knows how to build the team for important matches like this and read the opponent's flaws. Our task is not to reveal them and put the best performance,” says Strlek about his former head coach and teammates.