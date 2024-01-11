Stunning attacking display lifts the Netherlands to record win
A strong attacking display lifted the Netherlands to a winning start at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, 34:29 against debutants Georgia, despite the Dutch side missing key right back Kay Smits, their top goal scorer in the previous edition of the European premium competition.
Unfortunately we lost but it is our first experience and only that means a lot. Nevertheless, I am proud to be Georgian at the moment and represent my country here. We have to continue our progress and keep giving our best. Our first goal is to see why we lost today and learn from it.