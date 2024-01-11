Review

Stunning attacking display lifts the Netherlands to record win

11 January 2024, 19:45

A strong attacking display lifted the Netherlands to a winning start at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, 34:29 against debutants Georgia, despite the Dutch side missing key right back Kay Smits, their top goal scorer in the previous edition of the European premium competition.

GROUP E

Netherlands vs Georgia 34:29 (19:12)

  • the Netherlands threw off their third consecutive EHF EURO campaign with a win. A strong 4:0 start saw Georgia fail to score for the first eight minutes and 15 seconds
  • Staffan Olsson’s side tied their record for the number of goals scored in a single match at the EHF EURO, set against Montenegro two years ago, when they secured a 34:30 win
  • the Dutch side missed out on beating their largest-ever win – a 32:24 victory over Latvia in 2020 – at the EHF EURO, despite leading by as many as 10 goals during the match
  • Georgia’s star right back, Giorgi Tskhovrebadze, was the game’s top scorer, with nine goals, after he was the joint top-scorer with 41 goals in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers
  • both of Georgia’s top scorers, Tskhovrebadze and line player Erekle Arsenashvili, left the match limping in the last three minutes, with leg issues causing concern for their future in the competition
  • Tskhovrebadze was also named the Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos

Unfortunately we lost but it is our first experience and only that means a lot. Nevertheless, I am proud to be Georgian at the moment and represent my country here. We have to continue our progress and keep giving our best. Our first goal is to see why we lost today and learn from it.
Giorgi Tskhovrebadze
Right back, Georgia

Dutch delight in fiery start at the EHF EURO 2024

The Netherlands sealed a record win at the EHF EURO – their fifth in 11 matches in their appearances in the European premium competition – with a strong attacking display. Left back Dani Baijens and left wing Rutger ten Velder both scored six times in the course of the game.

There was no stopping the powerful Dutch attack, which had a fantastic 63 per cent efficiency, as Georgia’s lack of experience came to bite them in the opening match of the EHF EURO 2024 in the SAP Arena in Mannheim, supported by 10,078 spectators. However, Georgia bounced back in the late part of the match, cutting the gap to only five goals, which boosts their morale before the matches against Sweden and Bosnia Herzegovina.

Photos © Jozo Cabraja & Eva Manhart / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

