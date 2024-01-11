Stunning attacking display lifts the Netherlands to record win

Dutch delight in fiery start at the EHF EURO 2024

The Netherlands sealed a record win at the EHF EURO – their fifth in 11 matches in their appearances in the European premium competition – with a strong attacking display. Left back Dani Baijens and left wing Rutger ten Velder both scored six times in the course of the game.

There was no stopping the powerful Dutch attack, which had a fantastic 63 per cent efficiency, as Georgia’s lack of experience came to bite them in the opening match of the EHF EURO 2024 in the SAP Arena in Mannheim, supported by 10,078 spectators. However, Georgia bounced back in the late part of the match, cutting the gap to only five goals, which boosts their morale before the matches against Sweden and Bosnia Herzegovina.

Photos © Jozo Cabraja & Eva Manhart / kolektiff