Success in women’s sport: blaze new trails and lead with personality

Brands that will bolster athletes’ personalities, audiences, and opportunities, and tell stories about athletes’ and fans’ struggles, successes, and journeys, will help engage the audience.
Haskel added that women’s sports fans respond well to organisations that want to solve a targeted problem, such as girls’ participation in sport, athlete visibility, or the intersection between sport and culture.
However, there was no single answer when it came to the “right” type of partnership, but sports organisations should carry out a comprehensive assessment of sponsorship allocation to help prepare themselves for a future where the women’s entity structure could potentially evolve to garnering interest from external investors.
Haskel said the ‘starting five’ points to consider for sports organisations hoping to build their women’s brands should be to first review their operating model; obsess over fans; understand the socio-economic impact of their organisation; foster meaningful partnerships; and consider many types of investment.
The presentation showed the immense potential in women’s sports, including handball, as they continue to gather interest from fans around the world.