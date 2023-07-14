Successful RYT events heralded a "great initiative"

Running in conjunction with three Younger Age Category (YAC) competitions; W19 EHF EURO 2023, W19 EHF Championship 2023 (Klaipeda, LTU) and W19 EHF Championship 2023 (Prishtina, KOS), the RYT programme has seen its ambassadors spreading their message across the continent.

Anja Althaus and Jovanka Radicevic have been at the EHF EURO in Romania, Carmen Martin in Kosovo and Béatrice Edwige in Lithuania.

For the youngsters on the court, being awarded Player of the Match after each fixture not only brings honour, but a ticket to an RYT Player of the Match event, where each awardee gets the chance to meet up with a legend of the game.

At the Player of the Match events, the ambassadors have been sharing their knowledge and experience with the young talents, who can learn invaluable off-court skills and more about what it takes to become high-level athletes. The events cover topics such as media, sports law, anti-doping, mental fitness, dual career, and nutrition.

Carmen Martin, in Pristina, identified the main topics that interested the youngsters, and what she wanted to focus on. "I hope that I could help them as much as my knowledge allowed. The topic that interested them the most was the media, and they talked a lot about nutrition, fitness and mental health. One thing that I tried to share in a little more profound way was the dual career - having an education and understanding that handball is not forever - it is really, really important to find other things that they like in their lives, to give them a good step forward in their lives."

One of the players lucky enough to participate was Romania's Diana Lixăndroiu. "I think it is a great initiative and a great programme done by the EHF in order to help players develop. There were many things that we learnt and many interesting things still to explore, therefore it is a huge help for younger players," said the left back.