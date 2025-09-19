Summary of the EHF Congress 2025

EHF President Michael Wiederer was confirmed in office. The upcoming election period 2025 – 2029 will be the third term as president for the 69-year-old Austrian.

He was first elected at the EHF Congress in 2016 after he had been the EHF’s Secretary General since 1992.

Together with Wiederer, the 1st Vice President Predrag Boskovic (MNE) and the Vice President Finances Henrik La Cour (DEN) were re-elected for a third term – both have been in their respective positions since 2016.

The chairpersons of the EHF’s three technical commissions were also confirmed in office. Bozidar Djurkovic (SRB) will chair the Competitions Commission for another four years; Pedro Sequeira (POR) will remain at the helm of the Methods Commission until 2029 and so will Gabriella Horvath (HUN) as chairwoman for the Beach Handball Commission.

The four members of the EXEC are: Stefan Lövgren (SWE, re-elected), Mesut Cebi (TUR, first term), Tjark de Lange (NED, first term) and Randi Heggemsnes (NOR, first term).

The overview of all election results is available here:

https://www.eurohandball.com/en/news/en/ehf-congress-re-elects-michael-wiederer-as-ehf-president/

As part of the election process for the EHF Executive Committee, Franjo Bobinac (SLO), who had been a member of the body for four years, withdrew his candidature and announced that he would run for IHF President at the Congress in Cairo in December.

"I believe that we should take the lead to truly develop handball into a global sport. Handball deserves much more and a strong voice in the Olympic movement. We are here to confirm and secure the Olympic status of handball."

Since December 2022 Franjo Bobinac is the president of the Olympic Committee of Slovenia and since February 2025 a member Executive Committee of the European Olympic Committee.

Andreas Michelmann, President of the German Handball Federation (DHB), informed the EHF Congress of the nomination of Gerd Butzeck as candidate of the DHB for the IHF presidency.

The Congress also took note that outgoing EHF Executive Committee member Francisco V. Blazquez Garcia will be a candidate for Executive Committee of the International Handball Federation at the IHF Congress 2025.