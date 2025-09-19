Summary of the EHF Congress 2025

Motions passed by Congress
Three motions were submitted by the EHF. Two related to the EHF Statutes, with the first one (related to Article 4.1.7) aiming to improve the voting process for further members/gender representatives to bodies such as the EHF Executive Committee to uphold the process’ integrity and fairness.
The second motion (related to Article 4.1.11) sought clarification when it comes to the delegation of decision-making authority from the Congress to the Executive Committee.
The third motion related to the legal regulations (Article 38.1). An amendment was sought regarding the recognition of sanctions of EHF member federations, also enabling the EHF Iniator of Proceedings, next to the respective member federation, to extend sanctions imposed on a national level to EHF competitions.
All motions received the necessary majority from the EHF Congress.
Awards for nations and individuals
The 17th Ordinary EHF Congress closed with awards being handed over to several federations.
For the organisation of three or more competitive EHF events in the period from 2021 to 2025 the following federations were awarded: Austria, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Georgia, Hungary, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Portugal, Slovenia and Slovakia.
The Danish Handball Association received the ‘Award of Honour’ for being the ‘Top Nation of European Handball’ in 2023 and 2024.
In beach handball, the ‘Award of Honour’ went to Spain for 2023 and to Croatia for 2024.
Milan Petronijevic from Serbia, member of the Court of Appeal since 2012 and long-standing EHF Expert for coaching and member of the EHF Rinck Convention Experts Panel, was presented with the EHF’s Special Award for his services to European handball.
The right to award the 18th EHF Ordinary Congress in 2027 was granted to the EHF EXEC.