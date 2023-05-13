Svele: “I am happy I showed what I can in the European League”
Nykøbing Falster Håndbold are having a dream debut in the EHF European League Women and they dream of ending it in style by winning their first European trophy. Head coach Jakob Larsen as put together a young, largely Scandinavian squad that has clicked superbly.
One of the players fitting right into it is young centre back Mia Svele. Going into her second year at Nykøbing, Svele took all the opportunities she was given this season and proved her quality. At the end of the season, Svele is returning to EHF Champions League play-offs participant Storhamar Handball Elite, the club she came from in 2020.
“A trophy to end my story with Nykøbing would be amazing. I have so many beautiful memories from the last three years, and many friends. If we manage to win the European League, it will show how strong we are as a team,” says Svele.
It was not all sunshine and rainbows for Svele and Nykøbing at the start of the season. After two qualification rounds and getting to the group phase, they started with two straight defeats. However, even though many thought all was lost, the Danish team believed they could do much more. And they did.
“I am very happy and proud about our season. I couldn't even dream about the EHF Finals when we played the first round of qualifications in October. And after those two defeats, I was just thinking about how I wanted to end it in the best possible way, to play as best we could, even if we must say goodbye to the competition,” says the 22-year-old centre back, marking her fourth year in the EHF's second-tier competition.
“Suddenly, we started to win and had a great chance to progress further and then fight for a spot in Graz.”
Losing to DVSC Schaeffler and Sola HK in the group phase was an additional incentive for every player in Nykøbing, according to Svele. And it transferred to the second leg quarter-final match as they overcame a three-goal deficit against SCM Ramnicu Valcea and convincingly won 38:29 (67:61 on aggregate).
“Ah yes, I was really mad because we did not lose by much and I thought to myself why we didn't score two or three goals more, what could we do to be better? We all talked to each other and agreed we could learn from those two games and turn our heads in the right direction. To make the dream come true. And it did,” Svele adds.
The young Danish centre back has been a crucial link for Nykøbing's play throughout the season. Her perception of the game was on a high, especially later in the season. Not only she is the club's second top scorer, netting 34 times, but Svele also improved her scorer points with 15 assists.
“I had a difficult start to the season, we have many players and I just wanted to show to Jakob (Larsen) that I want to play and give my best. I am happy I got the opportunity and showed what I can in the EHF European League,” she says.
“I've played EHF competitions before and I think I brought experiences from those games. I hope it was visible this season. I love playing at this level and can't wait for the first game to start.”
Nykøbing will seek their first European final against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund in the second semi-final of the day in Graz at 18:00 CEST (live on EHFTV).
With the Danish side having the best shooting percentage in the competition at 67.6 per cent in the 12 matches they have played, it will be interesting to see how will they cope with BVB's strong defence.
“They are a very good defensive team. On top of that, they play on high and have a great back court line. We need to be fully concentrated as they also play fast handball and they can easily take advantage of our fast play,” says Svele about their opponents.
Alongside Svele, the two other best scorers of the season for Nykøbing are Elma Halilcevic and Marie Sajka. The two wings scored 71 out of Nykøbing's 239 goals.
“Our counter-attack is our weapon against every team. We love to run and we are the best when we can run. To score easy goals. And the key to that is to have a strong defence,” adds Svele.
So, what are the chances for the game?
“I would say it's 50:50. However, EHF Finals are different, you play one game and anything can happen. Of course, I want to see us in the final,” assesses Svele.
Photos © István Derencsényi; Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff; Marius Ionescu; Hans Lie