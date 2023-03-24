Svensson remains hopeful of Ystad’s progression 

Advancement means a lot

If Ystad IF HF takes the scalp and knocks Kadetten Schaffhausen out of the tournament, it means advancement to the quarter-finals. However, it is not their first time.

If we look back at the 2020/21 season, the Swedes played in the final, where they had to settle for second place.

The importance of progressing once again is immense for this side.



“It will mean a whole lot. A win means we will face even better opponents - and it could be fun to try. So, it will mean a lot.”



“It also means a lot to the club. The club needs to be in Europe. So, we want to do as well as possible and put our club on the European map,” says Svensson, who has had an excellent season and is currently top scorer for his team with 71 goals.



“It has been a good season. I have taken many shots and played a lot - so it has gone very well”.



“The most important thing is the team, but you also want to do as well as possible yourself. But it’s always important to win the games as a team - and then it’s a bonus and a little extra fun when things go well for yourself,” asserts the 25-year-old Swede.