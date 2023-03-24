Svensson remains hopeful of Ystad’s progression
For Ystad IF HF and Jonathan Svensson, Kadetten Schaffhausen were a handful in the first leg of the Last 16 in EHF European League Men. With their backs against the wall, the Swedish club’s chance to qualify for the quarter-finals is up on Tuesday.
Earlier this week, the first leg of Last 16 games were played - including Kadetten Schaffhausen against Ystad IF HF. Here, the Swiss could rejoice in a six-goal victory of 38:32 over the Swedes.
“It didn’t go very well. We ended up losing by six goals, which is too many when you look at how the game went. I wish we could have kept the ball better in the final stages and throughout the game. So, we hope to be able to do better in the second leg,” says Ystad star Jonathan Svensson.
Thus, there is a six-goal gap to close for Svensson and co., which must be achieved if the dream of a quarter-final place is to be kept alive – a vision that Svensson still believes in.
“We have an okay chance, I think; we have a good chance if we get to play our handball. We have shown before that we can beat even the best opponents, but it requires a good effort from us”.
Svensson's good performances this season in the EHF European League Men have got him a call-up to the Swedish national side recently.
The big surprise
If Ystad can deliver the goods and get a big win over Kadetten Schaffhausen, then it wouldn’t be the first time that they deliver as underdogs.
Back in Round 4 of the group phase, the Swedes surprised with a four-goal victory against SG Flensburg-Handewitt – an achievement that most fans did not see coming. But can Ystad use that victory for inspiration now?
“We know that we have the opportunity to surprise - and even against the best teams. But that said, it’s a new battle every time. So, we can at least take it with us that we know that you can win against such teams,” asserts Svensson.
Advancement means a lot
If Ystad IF HF takes the scalp and knocks Kadetten Schaffhausen out of the tournament, it means advancement to the quarter-finals. However, it is not their first time.
If we look back at the 2020/21 season, the Swedes played in the final, where they had to settle for second place.
The importance of progressing once again is immense for this side.
“It will mean a whole lot. A win means we will face even better opponents - and it could be fun to try. So, it will mean a lot.”
“It also means a lot to the club. The club needs to be in Europe. So, we want to do as well as possible and put our club on the European map,” says Svensson, who has had an excellent season and is currently top scorer for his team with 71 goals.
“It has been a good season. I have taken many shots and played a lot - so it has gone very well”.
“The most important thing is the team, but you also want to do as well as possible yourself. But it’s always important to win the games as a team - and then it’s a bonus and a little extra fun when things go well for yourself,” asserts the 25-year-old Swede.