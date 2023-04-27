Sweden and Denmark to duel for the trophy

EHF EURO CUP

Sweden vs Germany 32:23 (16:8)

Sweden enjoyed another easy-going victory, even clearer than in the first duel (37:33) played in Germany. The hosts jumped right out of the gate, pulling ahead for leads of 8:3, 12:5 and their first eight-goal lead, 14:6. Germany’s attack performance was below par - but they improved after the break. Still, they could not threaten Sweden and never got closer than five goals. Eleven Swedish players scored, topped by Hampus Wanne (six strikes). After his injury-break, EHF EURO 2022 MVP Jim Gottfridsson had his comeback with four strikes.

Both teams will play on Sunday and Sweden remain with a clear slate of now five victories, while Germany still wait for their first point in the EHF EURO Cup. But worse than the fifth defeat was the severe injury to centre back Paul Drux, who tore his Achilles tendon and will be out for several months. Germany’s head coach Alfred Gislason had four debutants in his squad: Renars Uscins, Justus Fischer, Max Beneke (all from the U21 team) and Philipp Ahouansou. Right back Uscins even was the top scorer for Germany with five goals.