Sweden and Denmark to duel for the trophy
EHF EURO 2022 champions, Sweden and treble world champions, Denmark will fight for the trophy and the top position in the EHF EURO Cup in their direct duel on Sunday. Both Scandinavian powerhouses were victorious on Thursday: Sweden have a clean record after beating EHF EURO 2024 hosts, Germany in a dominant fashion, while Denmark were fortunate in Spain to turn the match around in the last three minutes. A one goal defeat will suffice for Sweden on Sunday as they won the first duel, 34:32. Germany remain on the bottom with zero points, just below Spain (two points).
EHF EURO CUP
Sweden vs Germany 32:23 (16:8)
Sweden enjoyed another easy-going victory, even clearer than in the first duel (37:33) played in Germany. The hosts jumped right out of the gate, pulling ahead for leads of 8:3, 12:5 and their first eight-goal lead, 14:6. Germany’s attack performance was below par - but they improved after the break. Still, they could not threaten Sweden and never got closer than five goals. Eleven Swedish players scored, topped by Hampus Wanne (six strikes). After his injury-break, EHF EURO 2022 MVP Jim Gottfridsson had his comeback with four strikes.
Both teams will play on Sunday and Sweden remain with a clear slate of now five victories, while Germany still wait for their first point in the EHF EURO Cup. But worse than the fifth defeat was the severe injury to centre back Paul Drux, who tore his Achilles tendon and will be out for several months. Germany’s head coach Alfred Gislason had four debutants in his squad: Renars Uscins, Justus Fischer, Max Beneke (all from the U21 team) and Philipp Ahouansou. Right back Uscins even was the top scorer for Germany with five goals.
Spain vs Denmark 29:31 (14:15)
In contrast to the match in Sweden, the one in Spain was a a close thriller throughout - with a happy end for the World Champions. The match was on the edge for 60 minutes, as neither side could cast off their opponent. The biggest gap in the first half was three goals for Denmark. In the second half the Danes were ahead 23:20 with 16 minutes left, but Spain, backed by a strong defence, turned the match around and took the lead several times. After a goal by Imanol Garciandia, Spain led 39:28 with three minutes left But, it would be the last goal for the hosts as Emil Madsen, Lukas Jörgensen and Emil Jakobsen scored the final 3 goals for the Danes, while Spain missed their last three shots.