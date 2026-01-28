Sweden end their Malmö campaign with a victory over Switzerland
Sweden signed off from their home court at the Men's EHF EURO 2026 with a 34:21 victory over Switzerland, closing a roller-coaster main round campaign on a positive note in Malmö. With the semi-final dream already gone, the co-hosts still had enough impetus to deliver one final show for their fans before going to Herning for the 5/6 placement match, where they will clash with Portugal.
Switzerland, on the other hand, capped a strong tournament by matching their previous best-ever finish at the European Championship, securing 12th place.
In the first 25 minutes we were perfectly in the game, because we were leading 12:8, and then we lose a little bit of control before half-time with some five-against-six situations. We missed some shots, and then in the second half we got outplayed, we have to be honest.
I am proud of the team that we were able to play such a good game now. It was very tough in the locker room after Croatia won. I am proud that the team showed that it was important for us to play. It is a privilege to play for Sweden and I was not concerned with our group. Of course, it would have been another thing to play for a semi-final. As a group, we managed to play a good game.