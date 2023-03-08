Sweden make it three out of three against Spain

EHF EURO CUP 2024

Sweden vs Spain 33:29 (13:12)

Two months ago, Sweden were left empty handed in Stockholm when they lost the highest-ever scoring bronze medal match at the World Championship against Spain, in the Tele2 Arena.

It was a loss that weighed heavily on the Scandinavian side, who avenged it in the EHF Euro Cup, despite missing key players such as goalkeeper Andreas Palicka and the MVP of the EHF EURO 2022, Jim Gottfridsson.

Back Felix Claar had a superb game, creating all sorts of trouble and scoring nine goals, while emerging left back Erik Johansson added seven goals, with Sweden leading from start to finish to take an impressive 33:29 win, with 38 goals scored between the two sides in the second half.

Spain stay in third place, with two points, but their chance of securing another win in the standings of the group are now slim.

Key stat: Claar and Johansson underlined the penchant for backs for Sweden, combining for 16 goals from 19 shots, in a superb match for the pair.