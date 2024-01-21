Sweden overthrow Portugal to put semi-finals in sight

Sweden await Denmark’s result

The two semi-final places from group II could be locked up on Sunday night, with the first box ticked in that regard: Sweden’s victory. The defending title holders’ win put them on six points on the table, where they now sit two ahead of Portugal and at least temporarily level on points with Denmark, who play Norway in the third match of the day.

If Denmark defeat Norway, then Sweden and Denmark will be through to the semi-finals, as even though Portugal and Slovenia could also still reach six points, Sweden beat both sides and therefore own the head-to-head record and have the upper hand in case of a three-way tie.

Photos © Kolektiff Images