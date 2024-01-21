Sweden overthrow Portugal to put semi-finals in sight
Sweden secured their second victory of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round as they defeated Portugal 40:33 on Sunday night in Hamburg. Sweden were in control from late in the opening half and never faltered as they took the decisive result that means they are in a strong position regarding the semi-final race.
Sweden goalkeeper Tobias Thulin scooped the Grundfos Player of the Match award after recording 10 saves.
This was an important game for the whole team. It was like little quarter-finals for us. We had trouble in the first 15 minutes, but in the last 45 minutes we played a good game and we showed how strong a team we are.
It was a hard game for us. We wanted to win, but we knew it was going to be very difficult against Sweden. We did well in the attack, but we missed some things in defence. Sweden was very good one-on-one and won a lot of duels against our defenders.