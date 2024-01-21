EURO24M

Sweden overthrow Portugal to put semi-finals in sight

EHF / Courtney Gahan
21 January 2024, 19:30

Sweden secured their second victory of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round as they defeated Portugal 40:33 on Sunday night in Hamburg. Sweden were in control from late in the opening half and never faltered as they took the decisive result that means they are in a strong position regarding the semi-final race.

Sweden goalkeeper Tobias Thulin scooped the Grundfos Player of the Match award after recording 10 saves.

GROUP II

Sweden vs Portugal 40:33 (19:15)

  • Sweden powered to the crucial win after leading from late in the first half on. With a six-goal lead as the final 10 minutes began, the Scandinavian side were on track for their second victory in the main round
  • the teams were on level footing for almost 25 minutes, with the difference made by Sweden’s goalkeepers: some early saves from Andreas Palicka helped Sweden open a narrow gap initially, before Tobias Thulin came in late in opening period and recorded a 50 per cent rate to pave the way for the half-time lead
  • the first two-goal gap after the early minutes came at 16:14 five minutes before half-time, and after the break, and by the 41st minute, Sweden had pulled ahead to a seven-goal difference at 26:19
  • as is standard for Portugal, their attack was spearheaded by a superb outing from the Costa brothers Francisco and Martim, who combined for 14 goals, while line player Luís Frade netted seven
  • in what was his 150th international match for Sweden, MVP of the EHF EURO 2022 Jim Gottfridsson scored three goals from three attempts

This was an important game for the whole team. It was like little quarter-finals for us. We had trouble in the first 15 minutes, but in the last 45 minutes we played a good game and we showed how strong a team we are.
Tobias Thulin
Goalkeeper, Sweden

Sweden await Denmark’s result

The two semi-final places from group II could be locked up on Sunday night, with the first box ticked in that regard: Sweden’s victory. The defending title holders’ win put them on six points on the table, where they now sit two ahead of Portugal and at least temporarily level on points with Denmark, who play Norway in the third match of the day.

If Denmark defeat Norway, then Sweden and Denmark will be through to the semi-finals, as even though Portugal and Slovenia could also still reach six points, Sweden beat both sides and therefore own the head-to-head record and have the upper hand in case of a three-way tie.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

It was a hard game for us. We wanted to win, but we knew it was going to be very difficult against Sweden. We did well in the attack, but we missed some things in defence. Sweden was very good one-on-one and won a lot of duels against our defenders.
Martim Costa
Centre back, Portugal
