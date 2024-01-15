Sweden seal crazy win against the Netherlands

Olsson’s Netherlands show impressive display, but fail to bring the goods home

Staffan Olsson, the Netherlands’ coach, was in the same position for Sweden men’s team between 2008 and 2016, so who else would have known better all the intricacies of the reigning European champions?

Indeed, Olsson’s plucky Dutch team provided an outstanding challenge for Sweden, which needed some luck, plenty of experience and a lot of depth to seal their third win in three matches and progress to the main round with two points.

It was Andreas Palicka who lifted his game in the dying minutes of the match, with three saves, leaving the Dutch players in tears, so close to the biggest win in their history at the EHF EURO, but yet so far, after an outstanding performance from Steins and right back Niels Versteijnen (three goals, nine assists).